Global Sensors and MEMS Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sensors define the ability of a device to interact with the outside world. Thanks to various sensors and sensor combinations, consumer and non-consumer devices can now automatically react to some specific conditions under which the device operates. Sensors can authenticate the user identity; enable the device to track its location, its orientation, and how fast it is moving; how healthy the user is; and under what condition the device is being used. All data tracked from various sensors can be processed in a sensor hub to determine the context in which the device is used. Not only is this information valuable for improving the user experience and for optimizing the performance of the device but it could be of paramount importance in tracking device usage patterns, which could enable the device to learn and predict future patterns of user behavior or device environment.

The market for MEMS technology is gaining traction in automotive sector with increasing concerns for passenger safety and regulatory norms. MEMS devices such as pressure sensors, accelerometers, and others are used in cars for air bags, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, and other safety features. Growing popularity of wearable devices is anticipated to be key driver for the industry over the next seven years.

The global Sensors and MEMS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sensors and MEMS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sensors and MEMS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Honeywell International

HP

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

InvenSense

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microfluidic MEMS

Pressure Sensor

Quarterly Pressure Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

