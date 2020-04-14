In this report, the Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Shotcrete Accelerator Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shotcrete Accelerator is a chloride free, non-caustic accelerator primarily used in shotcrete applications. Shotcrete Accelerator has two main effects on shotcrete. It provides rapid setting or stiffening so the newly applied shotcrete can begin to support almost immediately. It also provides high early strength to allow loading at an early stage.

Shotcrete has been widely used in tunnel, underground, and marine works for providing early support and preventing water seepage. Key performance indicators of the shotcrete are setting time and strength, which are decided by not only mixture design but also the use of the accelerator. The accelerator alters the hydration mechanisms of the cementitious material, influencing its strength development and setting time.

The Shotcrete Accelerator market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in Shotcrete Accelerator market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of Shotcrete Accelerator. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

The global Shotcrete Accelerator market is valued at 710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shotcrete Accelerator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shotcrete Accelerator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Sika AG

Denka

Mapei SpA

GCP Applied Technologies

Mc-Bauchemie

Basalite Concrete Products

The Euclid Chemical Company

Chryso Group (Cinven)

Fosroc

Normet

Sobute New Materials

CICO Technologies

MUHU (China)

ATEK Fine Chemical

Cormix International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Accelerator

Powdered Accelerator

Segment by Application

Mining and Tunneling

Construction Repair Works

Water Retaining Structures

Others

