Global Silage Films Industry Market Research Report 2019

Silage film is a Silage Film used in farmland for protection and storage of forage, silage, hay and maize in areas where the growth period of herding grass is relatively short. Bundling of silage using tacky films helps in transportation and delivery.

Silage films maintain the nutritional value of forage plants such as corn, vegetables, and grasses that continue to respire after cutting.

Europe is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in Europe has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies.

The classification of Silage Films includes LLDPE, LDPE, EVA/EBA, HDPE and other. The proportion of LLDPE Silage Films in 2017 is about 62.80%, and the proportion of LDPE Silage Films in 2017 is about 17.54%. Silage films maintain the nutritional value of forage plants such as corn, vegetables, and grasses that continue to respire after cutting. Silage film excludes the air so lactic acid fermentation can take place, leaving a feed rich in vitamins and carotene.

The global Silage Films market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silage Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silage Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Silawrap

Barbier Group

KRONE

Berry Plastics

Trioplast

BPI Group

Rani Plast

Plastika Kritis

KOROZO

Benepak

Armando Alvarez

DUO PLAST

Silagepacking

RKW Group

KeQiang

Swanson Plastics

QingdaoTongfengHe

Zill

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LLDPE (Linear low-density polyethylene)

LDPE (Low-density polyethylene)

EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate)

HDPE (High-density polyethylene)

Other

Segment by Application

Corn Silage

Vegetables Silage

Grasses Silage

Other

