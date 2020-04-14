In this report, the Global Silica Sand Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silica Sand Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silica-sand-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019



Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.

Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.

SCR-Sibelco, US Silica Holdings, Emerge Energy Services are the market leader and they occupied about 24% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Fairmount Santrol, Badger Mining Corporation, Hi-Crush Partners, Saint Gobain, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Pioneer Natural Resources, Tochu, Euroquarz GmbH and so on.

The whole market is growing fast due to the development of frac sand. The product is mainly used in hydraulic fracturing, glassmaking and foundry industry.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. In addition, due to the decrease of the oil price, the downstream demand increase much slower than before and it led to the decrease of the price.

The global Silica Sand market is valued at 11300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silica Sand volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silica Sand market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SCR-Sibelco

US Silica Holdings

Emerge Energy Services

Fairmount Santrol

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Saint Gobain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toyota Tsusho

Pioneer Natural Resources

Tochu

EUROQUARZ GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 70 mesh

70-100 mesh

100-120 mesh

120-200mesh

Above 200mesh

Segment by Application

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-silica-sand-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com