Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Outlook (2014-2025)

Silicon EPI Wafer is a semiconducting wafer used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. At an advanced scale, the silicon wafer is blended with epitaxial growth that is deposition of a crystalline layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate, hence the name Silicon EPI wafer, which acts as a high purity layer with room for the formation of thick dopes.

Silicon EPI wafers are utilized for element of diode and transistor or substrate for IC such as bipolar type and MOS type.

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

SunEdison (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Others

Segment by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

