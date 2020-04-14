In this report, the Global Solder Resist Ink Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solder Resist Ink Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solder Resist Ink (Solder mask) is a lacquer-like layer of polymer that provides a permanent protective coating for the copper traces of a printed circuit board (PCB) and prevents solder from bridging between conductors, thereby preventing short circuits. And also, the biggest advantage you get with solder mask is that soldering gets much easier, as solder doesn’t spread everywhere and gets confined to the pads, making things much easier and reliable. Created primarily to facilitate wave soldering, it was well used in mass assembly. Green is its traditional color but now many colors are available.

The market concentration degree is relative high with the top seven manufacturer occupied more than 90% market share. Among them, Taiyo, the largest manufacturer of solder resist ink has occupied more than half of the global market.

Japan is the most important supplier of solder resist ink in the global, though its production is lesser than China. But the advanced technology is origin from Japan, because the headquarters of largest manufacturers like Taiyo and TAMURA are located in Japan.

China is the largest supplier and also the largest consumption market of solder resist ink. Though annual production of solder resist ink is very large, PCB manufacturers still need to imported considerable amount of solder resist ink from abroad due to the large consumption volume.

The global Solder Resist Ink market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solder Resist Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solder Resist Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

