Global Soluble Fertilizer Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Soluble Fertilizer Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soluble Fertilizer Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Soluble Fertilizer is means a soluble fertilizer which dissolved in water or diluted by water, it is liquid or solid fertilizer, mainly used in irrigation fertigation, foliar fertilization, soilless cultivation, seed soaking dipping and other related areas.
The manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America. Haifa Chemicals is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 326.2 K MT in 2016. The top manufacturers are Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, SQM, UralChem and ICL Fertilizers. The industry has a low concentration and the top ten manufacturers accounted for 26% share in 2016.
Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 27.37 % share in 2016. The manufacture shares of North America, China, Middle East and South America were 19.50%, 12.92%, 17.98% and 11.12%.
China has faster growth rate and the value reached 8.65% during 2011 and 2015.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, Middle East and South America were 26.08%, 19.08%, 13.90% and 17.89%. Europe is the main import region.
The global Soluble Fertilizer market is valued at 12400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soluble Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soluble Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Haifa Chemicals
Yara
Arab Potash Company
Omex
Everris
Bunge
SQM
UralChem
ICL Fertilizers
Sinclair
Grow More
EuroChem Group
Mosaicco
Nutrite
Aries Agro
LemagroNV
Dongbu Farm Hannong
Stanley
Hebei Monbang
CNAMPGC Holding
Hanfeng
Batian
Kingenta
Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical
Beijing Jinggeng Tianxia Agricultural Science and Technology
Strongwill group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
NPK Water-soluble
Humic Acid Water-soluble
Amino Acid Water-soluble
Other
Segment by Application
Horticulture
Crop
Other
