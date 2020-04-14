Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019
Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst.
SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Although sales of SSBR brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the SSBR field.
The global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asahi Kasei
Firestone
JSR
LANXESS
Michelin
Goodyear
Trinseo
Kumho Petr
Dynasol
Zeon
LG Chem
Eni
Sibur
Sumitomo
TSRC
Chi Mei
NKNH
Karbochem
Sinopec
CNPC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Styrene Content <60%
Styrene Content >60%
Segment by Application
Shoes
Tires
Electrically Insulating Materials
Others
