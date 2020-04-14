In this report, the Global SSD Controllers Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global SSD Controllers Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built by using semiconductors. It uses the same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid state memory.

The increase in demand for cloud-based data centers as one of the primary factors that trigger the growth of the SSD controllers market in the coming years. Data centers contain the technical know-how to process and store important business data and are the major backup for cloud operations. These consist CSPs such as Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure, and Google cloud. During peak data-intensive operations, a humungous amount of power is consumed and due to this, many cloud data centers are termed as mega data centers. The demand for public cloud storage is expected to grow owing to the reduction in cloud storage cost for consumers. With the increasing demand for cloud-based data centers, the demand for SSD controllers will increase in the next five years.

APAC accounted for the majority shares of the SSD controller technology market during 2017. The economic development in the emerging countries such as China and India is resulting in advancements in technology. This in turn, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

This report focuses on SSD Controllers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SSD Controllers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Marvell

SAMSUNG

TOSHIBA

Western Digital

Intel

Micron Technology

Lite-On

Fusion-Io

Kingston Technology

Netapp

OCZ

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SLL (Single Level Cell)

MLL (Multi Level Cell)

TLL (Triple Level Cell)

Segment by Application

Data Center

Enterprise

Client

Retail

