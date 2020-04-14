In this report, the Global Strontium Carbonate Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Strontium Carbonate Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-strontium-carbonate-market-outlook-2014-2025-



As a main product in salt industry, strontium carbonate has strong X-ray shielding function and unique physical-chemical properties. It is widely used in electronics, military industry, metallurgy, light industry, medicine and optics fields. It develops fast in world’s inorganic chemical materials.

Currently, Solvay is the only major manufacturer of strontium carbonate in Germany and Western Europe, strontium salt upstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, there will be more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

At present, the downstream market in China is relatively saturated, therefore, subject to major downstream manufacturers greatly troubled by export problems, which forced the domestic manufacturers continue to increase the amount of production technology, higher quality for strontium carbonate.

Over all, although many factors that limit the development of the market, but because of the excellent quality of strontium carbonate, the coming years will greatly promote the development of the food additives industry. Therefore, we recommend that if you have a fixed downstream customer, still highly recommended to enter into this field.

The global Strontium Carbonate market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Strontium Carbonate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Strontium Carbonate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Honjo Chemical Corp

Redstar

Qinghai Jinrui Group

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

Shijiazhuang Zhengding Jinshi Chemical

Zaozhuang Yongli Chemcial

Gansu Minyue Fuyuan Chemical.

Nanjing Jinyan Strontium Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

Segment by Application

Glass

Magnetic Materials

Metal Smelting

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-strontium-carbonate-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com