In this report, the Global Structural Bolts Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Structural Bolts Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Structural bolts are typically used for steel to steel applications. They are different from standard hex bolts by having heavy hex head to give it a larger bearing surface. Structural bolts also come with larger unthreaded shank compared to similar lengths to hex cap screws.

The classification of Structural Bolts includes A325, A490 and Others. The sales of A325 in 2017 are about 54%. Structural Bolts are application in Construction, Shipbuilding, Power Plants, Transportation and other industry.

The global Structural Bolts market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Structural Bolts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Structural Bolts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

