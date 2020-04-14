In this report, the Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Styrene-butadiene-styrene, or SBS, is a hard rubber that’s used for things like the soles of shoes, tire treads, and other places where durability is important. It’s a type of copolymer called a block copolymer. Its backbone chain is made up of three segments. The first is a long chain of polystyrene, the middle is a long chain of polybutadiene, and the last segment is another long section of polystyrene.

Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) block copolymer is a type of styrene block copolymer (SBC) composed of styrene and butadiene linked homopolymer blocks. SBS copolymers belong to the class of thermoplastic elastomers that possess the mechanical properties of rubber, and processing capabilities of thermoplasts.

SBS offers excellent surface friction coefficient, little permanent deformation, great tensile strength, excellent low-temperature behavior, great workability and good electric property. The compound is well suited for being used as a sealing material and an adhesive in hot melt processing. The polymer is extensively used in applications such as shoemaking, asphalt modification, polymer modification, liquid seal materials, waterproof coatings, electric wires, automobile components, medical apparatuses, office automation and adhesives. The largest consumption area of SBS is footwear, which accounted for 38.22% of world SBS consumption in 2017.

The global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market is valued at 3710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LCY Chemical

Kraton

Dynasol

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

KKPC

Asahi Kasei

TSRC

Chimei

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan Petrochemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-oil-extended SBS

Oil-extended SBS

Segment by Application

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others

