Global Submarine Power Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Submarine Power Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Submarine Power Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Submarine power cables are used to transmit electricity below the ocean, that is, deep under the sea bed. These cables are used to transfer electricity from offshore wind turbines, tidal power projects, and onshore locations to oil rigs as well as to transmit electricity across countries or islands. Countries such as the UK and Germany that generate huge amounts of renewable energy through wind turbines use submarine power cables to export it to neighboring countries having less energy generation capacity.
The overall market is set to witness significant growth because of the increasing offshore wind installations, growing demand for inter-country and island connection, and demand from offshore oil & gas sector. Increasing demand for HVDC connections is one of the major opportunities for the Submarine Power Cable Market.
The offshore wind power generation segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Submarine Power Cable Market during the forecast period. Growing investment in the renewable sector and technology advancements along with government initiatives are the major factors driving the Submarine Power Cable Market in Europe. New offshore wind generation capacity is under development in countries in Asia Pacific, especially China. These factors have resulted in the highest market share of the offshore wind power generation segment in the Submarine Power Cable Market.
The global Submarine Power Cable market is valued at 5500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Submarine Power Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submarine Power Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
General Cable
Nexans
NKT Cables
Prysmian
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Core Cable
Multi Core Cable
Segment by Application
Offshore Wind Power Generation
Inter-country and Island Connection
Offshore Oil Rigs
Others
