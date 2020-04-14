Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-supercomputer-trends-and-forecast-report-2019
A supercomputer is defined as a system that is designed to solve problems or issues that require an extraordinary number of computations across fields such as engineering, science, and business. It is a computing device that is designed for speed rather than for cost-efficiency. The TOP500 List is the benchmark that is attributed to the best and the most high-performing systems in the world and commonly defines market dynamics. A study carried out by industry experts indicate that a number of companies already using supercomputers and unwilling to give up the use of the systems was between the range of 95%-100%.
Business houses, including automakers, chemical manufacturers, drug companies, aircraft manufacturers, oil companies, and energy producers, are increasingly looking to purchase such systems, thus increasing the scope of the global supercomputer market.
Supercomputing centers are increasingly using the cloud to manage workloads. At present, parallel applications that do not require very specific architecture are being run using the cloud. However, more sophisticated applications will likely be run on the cloud as time progresses. In keeping with this development, Cray struck a partnership with Microsoft. The partnership allows Cray access to Microsoft’s Azure customer base, with the potential to provide better growth for the company. As of 2017, Cray is offering dedicated Cray XC and CS-Storm supercomputers inside the Azure platform, as a part of the partnership, allowing customers to run their HPC and AI applications alongside their other cloud workloads.
The global Supercomputer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Supercomputer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Supercomputer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cray
Dell
HPE
Lenovo
Fujitsu
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Linux
Unix
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Industries
Research Institutions
Government Entities
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-supercomputer-trends-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Supercomputer Trends and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com