Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan(TDM) market,

Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

In the world, the consumption areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Japan. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 37% in 2017. The production areas of tert-dodecyl mercaptan are mainly USA, and Europe. Moreover, Chevronphillips is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 42K MT in 2017. In the future, we believe that demand in Asia Pacific will continue to increase. At the same time, the demand for the United States, Japan and Europe will remain stable.

All of the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, many manufacturers are improving their technology. There are several institutes in China are studying the production of this product, but due to the relatively high cost, it has restricted its commercialization.

TDM products belong to petrochemical downstream products, so the price is mainly determined by the raw materials, raw material price fluctuation is low in the last three years,But with the 2017-2018 upstream prices continue to rise. Product prices will gradually increase.

The global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) [Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan] market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chevronphillips

Arkema

ISU

Sanshin Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TDM Products Based on Dodecene

TDM Products Based on Propylene

Segment by Application

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Surfactant

Others

