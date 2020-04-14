In this report, the Global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thick film ceramic substrate refers to ceramic substrate processed by thick film technology. The thick film ceramic substrate is a post-fired ceramic substrate. “Thick Film” refers to the thickness of conductor layer on Ceramic Substrate. Normally the thickness will be at least exceeds 10 miron (um), around 10~100um, more thick than spurting technology in Thin Film Ceramic Substrate. Of course thickness is less than DCB Ceramic board or FR4 board.

Thick film ceramic substrates are produced by screen printing techniques. The material is printed on the substrate by a doctor blade. The thick film ceramic substrates industry has developed for many years and been continuing to mature. The market is dominated by the players from Japan and Taiwan, like Maruwa and Kyocera from Japan; Leatec Fine Ceramics and Holy Stone from Taiwan.

The global Thick Film Ceramic Substrates market was valued at 105 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 122.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thick Film Ceramic Substrates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thick Film Ceramic Substrates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Thick Film Ceramic Substrates manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maruwa(Japan)

Tong Hsing(Taiwan)

Kyocera(Japan)

Leatec Fine Ceramics(Taiwan)

Holy Stone(Taiwan)

Nikko(Japan)

CoorsTek(US)

NCI(Japan)

Miyoshi Electronics(Japan)

NEO Tech(US)

Anaren(US)

Micro Systems Engineering GmbH(Germany)

Micro-Precision Technologies(US)

Remtec(US)

ELCERAM(Czech)

KERAFOL Keramische Folien GmbH(Germany)

Best Technology(China)

Noritake (Japan)

Mitsuboshi Belting (Japan)

Segment by Regions

Taiwan

US

China

Japan

Czech

Segment by Type

Single-layer Thick Film Ceramic Substrates

Multilayer Thick Film Ceramic Substrates

Single-layer Thick Film Ceramic Substrates take over 23% market share of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in 2018.

Multilayer Thick Film Ceramic Substrates represent nearly 77% market share of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the coming years.

Segment by Application

Thick Film Circuit

Power Device Substrates

LED

Others

Thick Film Circuit holds over 40% market share of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in 2018 and will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Power Device Substrates have over 30% market share of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in 2018.

LED obtains below 20% market share of Thick Film Ceramic Substrates in 2018.

