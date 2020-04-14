Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
Titanium(IV) chloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. ). It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium.
Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions.
Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. In fact, the most of marker share of titanium tetrachloride is held by those titanium dioxide manufacturers, who adopt chlorine process to produce titanium dioxide. During the chlorine process, titanium tetrachloride exists in the form of an intermediate. Thus, titanium tetrachloride giants, such as Chemours, Huntsman, Crystal, Kronos, Tronox, produce large amounts of titanium tetrachloride and use it directly to manufacture titanium dioxide. Only a small amount of titanium tetrachloride produced by the above companies is sold out each year.
Currently, some titanium dioxide manufacturers are planning titanium dioxide new projects with chlorine process. It is estimated that capacity of titanium tetrachloride will expand accordingly in the coming years, once those new projects are put into operation.
The global Titanium(IV) Chloride market is valued at 7920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Titanium(IV) Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium(IV) Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chemours
CRISTAL
Kronos
Tronox
Huntsman
Ishihara
TOHO TITANIUM
OSAKA Titanium Technologies
Ansteel
Xinmao Titanium
Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials
Yunnan Xinli Non-Ferrous Metals
HUAXING TITANIUM AND ZIRCONIUM
Henan Longxing Titanium
Haihua Industry Group
Cangzhou Heli Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Titanium Slag Type
Rutile Type
Segment by Application
Catalysts
Others
