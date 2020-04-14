In this report, the Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-titanium-iv-chloride-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019



Titanium(IV) chloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. ). It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium.

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions.

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. In fact, the most of marker share of titanium tetrachloride is held by those titanium dioxide manufacturers, who adopt chlorine process to produce titanium dioxide. During the chlorine process, titanium tetrachloride exists in the form of an intermediate. Thus, titanium tetrachloride giants, such as Chemours, Huntsman, Crystal, Kronos, Tronox, produce large amounts of titanium tetrachloride and use it directly to manufacture titanium dioxide. Only a small amount of titanium tetrachloride produced by the above companies is sold out each year.

Currently, some titanium dioxide manufacturers are planning titanium dioxide new projects with chlorine process. It is estimated that capacity of titanium tetrachloride will expand accordingly in the coming years, once those new projects are put into operation.

The global Titanium(IV) Chloride market is valued at 7920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Titanium(IV) Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Titanium(IV) Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

CRISTAL

Kronos

Tronox

Huntsman

Ishihara

TOHO TITANIUM

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Ansteel

Xinmao Titanium

Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials

Yunnan Xinli Non-Ferrous Metals

HUAXING TITANIUM AND ZIRCONIUM

Henan Longxing Titanium

Haihua Industry Group

Cangzhou Heli Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Titanium Slag Type

Rutile Type

Segment by Application

Catalysts

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-titanium-iv-chloride-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com