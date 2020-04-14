In this report, the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the unsaturated polyester resins market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Unsaturated polyester resin is produced first by esterificating diacid and diol to polymer form, then using styrene monomer to dissolve polymer into syrup form resin creating unsaturated polyester resin, this is what we called UPR.The advantages of UPR are easy blinding with filler and create excellent properties under room temperature with normal pressure. After applying pressure with heat, UPR can be formed into high hardness products with excellent mechanical properties. UPR has distinct properties in weather resistance, chemical resistance, water resistance and cold resistance. UPR is widely used in soft mold casting, button, boards, artificial marble, furniture, corrugated roofing, storage tanks, pipe line, yachts, fishing rods and many other construction FRP materials.

Due to abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many suppliers all over the world. The market is fragmented on a global level with the top four companies accounting for less than 25% of the market in 2017. Key global participants in the market include Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold and Yabang. During them, Polynt-Reichhold is the global leader.

During past five years, global UPR consumption had varied from 4253.1 K MT in 2013 to 5028.8 K MT in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.28%. In 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 44.05% of the total.

The global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is valued at 8380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Other

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Other

