Global Ursolic Acid Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Ursolic Acid Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ursolic Acid Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ursolic acid is a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties.
Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry. Food＆health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015.
At present, the production of ursolic acid is distributed in China, Asia (Excluding China), Europe, USA. About 70% loquat is distributed in China. China is the largest production country of ursolic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 87.30% % in the global production market in 2016.
Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Sabinsare and Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech are the key suppliers in the global ursolic acid. Top five company production took up about 32.73% of the global market in 2015.
The global Ursolic Acid market is valued at 7 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ursolic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ursolic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sabinsa
Sami Labs
Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients
Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech
Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development
Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech
Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical
Changsha E.K HERB
Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering
Hunan NutraMax
Xi’an TonKing
Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology
MicroHerb
Geneham Pharmaceutical
Acetar Bio-Tech
Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech
Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering
AiKang Biological
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
25% Ursolic Acid
50% Ursolic Acid
90% Ursolic Acid
98% Ursolic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Food＆Health Care Products Industry
