Global Ursolic Acid Market Research and Forecast 2019

Ursolic acid is a lipophilic pentacyclic triterpenoid. It is a biologically active compound found in many plants (a phytochemical). It is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry, because of its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antitumor, antiulcer and antiviral properties.

Ursolic acid is present in a natural plant, triterpenoids. It has effects of sedative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-ulcer. In addition, loquat leaf extract powder ursolic acid has significant antioxidant function, which is widely used as a medicine and whitening cosmetic raw material. So, it is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food＆health care products industry. Food＆health care products industry is its largest downstream market, which took up 44.07% of the production in 2015.

At present, the production of ursolic acid is distributed in China, Asia (Excluding China), Europe, USA. About 70% loquat is distributed in China. China is the largest production country of ursolic acid in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 87.30% % in the global production market in 2016.

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Sabinsare and Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech are the key suppliers in the global ursolic acid. Top five company production took up about 32.73% of the global market in 2015.

The global Ursolic Acid market is valued at 7 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ursolic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ursolic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sabinsa

Sami Labs

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering

Hunan NutraMax

Xi’an TonKing

Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology

MicroHerb

Geneham Pharmaceutical

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech

Xi’an Tianben Bio-Engineering

AiKang Biological

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food＆Health Care Products Industry

