Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-vitamin-d-market-share-and-growth-2019
Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.
There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.
In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015.
Vitamin D can be classified into three types: food grade vitamin D, feed grade vitamin D and pharmaceutical grade vitamin D. Survey results showed that 79.16% of the vitamin D market is feed grade, 13.49% is food grade and 7.35% is pharmaceutical grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more vitamin D. So, vitamin D has a huge market potential in the future.
The main raw material of vitamin D is NF grade cholesterol. Currently, on the global market, there are four companies can produce it, such as NK Chemicals, Nippon Fine Chemical, Dishman and Zhejiang Garden. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of vitamin D industry.
The global Vitamin D market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vitamin D volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vitamin D market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Company one
Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech
Taizhou Hisound Chemical
Kingdomway
Zhejiang NHU Company
Royal DSM
BASF
Zhejiang Medicine
Fermenta
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Medical Grade
Segment by Application
Feed
Medical
Food
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-vitamin-d-market-share-and-growth-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Vitamin D Market Share and Growth 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com