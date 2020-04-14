Global Wearable Cameras Depth Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Wearable Cameras Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wearable Cameras Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wearables cameras are gaining popularity in several applications and are used by referees, goalies, catchers, and umpires for live recording as well as skydivers, skiers, surfers, and riders for recording and sharing their experiences. The increasing popularity of wearable cameras and growing interest of individuals in sports and adventure activities are expected to drive the demand for market.
The increasing need of consumers for tracking fitness and digitizing medical records has led to enhanced demand for medical wearable camera devices. for instance, wearable cameras embedded with other software and hardware can determine the nutrition facts and categorize different food types through image processing techniques. These features offered by the device are expected to influence the industry in a positive manner.
This report focuses on Wearable Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GoPro(U.S.)
Drift Innovation(UK)
Garmin(U.S.)
Narrative(Sweden)
Pinnacle Response(UK)
Axon Enterprise(U.S.)
Vievu(U.S.)
Xiaomi(China)
Sony(Japan)
Contour(U.S.)
JVCKenwood(Japan)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Head Mount
Body Mount
Ear Mount
Others
Segment by Application
Sports & Adventure
Security
Healthcare
Industrial
