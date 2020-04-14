In this report, the Global White Marble Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global White Marble Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-white-marble-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025



Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

The white marble market is relatively large, as the demand of white marble is increasing in the whole world. And the global output of white marble remained a relatively high growth during the last few years, especially in the Chinese market; the white marble market is up to a double-digit growth, mainly due to the fast development of construction industry.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so it’s important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the demand of white marble will increase in future.

The global White Marble market is valued at 12200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 26300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on White Marble volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall White Marble market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Levantina

Topalidis S.A.

Polycor inc

Dermitzakis

Antolini

Amso International

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Temmer Marble

Indiana Limestone Company

SINAI

Etgran

Vetter Stone

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

INDIAN NATURAL STONES

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Alacakaya

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone stock

Xishi Group

Jinbo Construction Group

Jin Long Run Yu

Kangli Stone Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Xinpengfei Industry

Hongfa

DongXing Group

Guanghui

Fujian Fengshan Stone

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Marble

Artificial Marble

Segment by Application

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-white-marble-market-size-study-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com