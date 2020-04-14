Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium Oxychloride Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Zirconium Oxychloride is an almost colorless or white (sometimes yellowish) filamentous or needle-like crystals，with stimulating odour. Zirconium Oxychloride is the raw material of many Zirconium products.
Zirconium Oxychloride is the raw material of many Zirconium products. Once zirconium oxychloride (ZOC) has been produced, it is either used directly as a reactive chemical in the production of finished goods; or more commonly it is further processed to form other zirconium chemicals. China is the largest zirconium oxychloride production, consumption, export region in the global.
Now, developed countries don’t involve in the production zirconium oxychloride owing to high energy consumption, Low added value and environmental issues. They mainly import from China to produce the high-value Zirconium products.
At present, the major manufacturers of Zirconium Oxychloride are concentrated in Guangtong Chemical, KINGAN Hi-Tech, Shenhua Group, Billions Chemicals, etc. Guangtong Chemical is the world leader with production capacity about 90 K MT in 2016.
The global Zirconium Oxychloride market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Zirconium Oxychloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zirconium Oxychloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Guangtong Chemical
KINGAN Hi-Tech
Orient Zirconic Ind Sci & Tech
Shenhua Group
Billions Chemicals
YiXing Xinxing Zirconium
Dingsheng Zirconium
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Optimal Level
A Level
O Levels
Segment by Application
Traditional Type Zirconium Products
New Type Zirconium Products
Metal Type Zirconium Products
Others
