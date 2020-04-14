Glycinates Market Size, Value Share, Emerging Trend, Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2023

Market Insight

The global glycinates market share in the foods & feed industry is intensifying by the growing demand for functional food & feed additives in the developed & developing countries. Glycinates are found to have wide application in food & feed, amongst which the application in the production of functional food & beverages is increasing at a higher rate. Increasing prevalence of deficiency diseases among the growing population is found to be a key factor responsible for the growth of glycinates market. Furthermore, improved processing methods and demand for nutritive food products in the developing countries are positively supporting the growth of the global glycinates market. Additionally, restriction on the use of antibiotics in food & feed formulations in the North American & European region is adding fuel to the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw material and high cost incurred on the industrial setup may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.5% of the glycinates market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Increasing demand for dietary supplements and nutritive food & feed is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global glycinates market. Additionally, the increasing demand for functional food & beverage and high-performance feed products has surged the demand for glycinates at a global level. Glycinates are serving as an important additive in most of the food, beverage, supplements, and animal feed products. Availability of glycinates in various forms has influenced the demand from various industries apart from food & feed industry.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Glycinates Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5546

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Glycinates Market

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co Ltd. (China),

Schaumann GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany),

NovoTech Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.),

Dunstan Nutrition Ltd. (New Zealand),

Aliphos Belgium SA/NV (Belgium)

Albion Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan),

Clariant AG (Switzerland),

BASF SE (Germany),

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Segment

The global glycinates market is segmented into type, form, and application.

Based on the type, it is segmented into zinc, copper, manganese, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and others. Among all, the magnesium glycinate segment is dominating the market.

Based on the form, it is segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Among all, the powder segment holds the major market share due to its wide range product applicability including food, beverages, feed, supplements, and others.

Based on the application, it is segmented into foods, beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others. Among all, the feed segment is dominating the market.

Key Findings

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a high demand for glycinates as a feed additive

Application of magnesium glycinates in the dietary supplements industry is experiencing a higher growth rate

Nov 2017, BASF has arrived into a Distribution Agreement with Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., a leader in the field of animal nutrition in India, with expertise in feed additives, especially vitamin and mineral premixes, to extend its organically-bound trace elements (glycinates) product offering to feed producers in South Asia

Browse Complete Half-Cooked Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures is Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glycinates-market-5546

Regional Analysis

Glycinates Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the glycinates market followed by Europe. Increased demand for feed & food additives in the developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K, Germany and France has uplifted the glycinates market. Furthermore, the major key players are continuously involved in R&D activities to come up with new & enhanced products for wide range applicability.

Moreover, increasing demand for glycinates in foods, beverages, and dietary supplements is supporting the growth of glycinates market in countries including India & China of the Asia Pacific region.