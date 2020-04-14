Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Set to Witness a Sluggish CAGR of 5.4% During the Forecast Period (2017–2023)

Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Research Report, by Type (AIDP, MFS, AMAN), by Diagnosis (Lumbar Puncture), by Treatment (Plasmapheresis, Medication, Physical Therapy, Hydrotherapy), and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Highlights

The increasing prevalence of the Guillain-Barre syndrome, the increasing geriatric population, and the increasing occurrence of chikungunya are expected to be some of the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as lack of awareness, the absence of effective treatment, and low per capita healthcare expenditures in the middle- and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Key Players

The key players in the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market are Grifols (Spain), Baxter (U.S.), CSL Behring (U.S.), Akari Therapeutics Plc (U.S.), ANNEXON, INC. (U.S.), Curavac (Europe), Hansa Medical (Sweden), Vitality Biopharma (U.S.), Covidien Limited (Republic of Ireland), Natus Medical Inc. (U.S.), Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Segmentation

The global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher Syndrome (MFS), Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN), and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into lumbar puncture, electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and others. The electromyography segment is sub-segmented into intramuscular electromyography, surface electromyography, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into plasmapheresis, medication, physical therapy, hydrotherapy, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into privigen intravenous, gammagard liquid injection, flebogamma DIF intravenous, bivigam intravenous, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market Regional Analysis

America dominates the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market. This can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and rising per capita healthcare expenditure boost the market. Europe stands second in the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome market owing to the availability of funds for research and a huge patient population. Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is estimated to lead the market while Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market. This can be attributed to the presence of a huge patient population and developing economies such as India and China within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market owing to the presence of poor economies, lack of healthcare services, and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. A majority of the regions of the Middle East and Africa are held by the Middle East.

