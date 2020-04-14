HDPE Pipes Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

HDPE Pipes Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. HDPE Pipes Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The unprecedented growth of the end-use industries has resulted in the substantial growth of the HDPE pipes market. HDPE pipes, also known as thermoplastic pipes, are made of polyethylene resin and are used for the physical transportation of oil, gas, water, wastewater, and other substances. There are various benefits associated with these pipes, which makes them fit to be used in various end-use industries. Such pipes can be heat fused to form a strong joint, which makes them leak free. This eliminates the potential risk of leakages, which is usually seen in the case of PVC and ductile iron pipes. This class of pipes is fatigue proof and can bear extreme repetitive pressure. These are also highly flexible, which makes them well suited for earthquake-prone areas. The flexibility and leak-free joints of these pipes provide the additional advantage of cost efficiency as they save considerable time and money in their installation process.

The global HDPE pipes market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5%, and its value is expected to reach USD 22 billion during the forecast period.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Regional Analysis

The global HDPE pipes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share in the overall market and will continue to dominate the market till 2023. US held the largest market share in the North America HDPE pipes market.

Asia-Pacific holds a sizeable share in the market after North America. The region has witnessed a rise in agricultural and industrial activities as well as oil and gas exploration activities. This is expected to fuel the demand for HDPE pipes in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Segmentation

The global HDPE pipes market has been segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type, the market has been classified into PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. The application segment is further sub-segmented into oil & gas, irrigation, and water & wastewater.

On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. The PE 63 segment is expected to witness maximum growth rate during the forecast period. The reason is attributed to the features such as light in weight, flexibility, ease of installations, and fusion welded joining that provides leak-free pipe systems. The PE 63 grade of pipes is used extensively for applications where medium pressure piping systems are required such as in irrigation systems and water & wastewater systems.

On the basis of application, the segment is classified into oil and gas, irrigation, and water and wastewater. The water and wastewater segment is expected to show maximum growth during the forecast period. The expanding population and economic growth are expected to increase the demand for water. This opportunity has been met with several government and non-government initiatives in terms of policies and regulations. The focus of such government bodies is the increase in the investment in water-related infrastructure and services that cater to future demand.

Key Players:

Key players include JM Eagle Inc. (US), United Poly Systems (US), Radius system (UK), WL Plastics (US), Dura-Line Corp. (US), Lane Enterprises, Inc. (US), Prinsco, Inc. (US), Polyplastic Group (Russia), Canada Culvert, Inc. (Canada), and IPEX Inc. (US).

The global HDPE Pipes market is highly competitive with many players, across the globe. These players have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Some of the key strategies adopted by the key players include new product developments in terms of advanced material, mergers, and acquisitions and the formation of strategic partnerships and collaborations.

