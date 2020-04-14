Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

KD market research provides a forecast for global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2017 and 2023. In terms of value, market is going to register a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market over the forecast period.

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman’s ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.

Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments:

By Technology

Natural Source Extraction

Recombinant Technology

By Therapeutic Area

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Hypogonadism

Oligospermic Treatment

Others

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Research Institutions

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cigna

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lee BioSolutions, Inc.

Sanzyme

Scripps Laboratories

Lupin

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Biocare Medical LLC

MyBioSource

Zydus Cadila

Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High risk of hypogonadism in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Rise in infertility rates

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes

3.5.2.2. Cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in popularity of fertility tourism

CHAPTER 4: HUMAN CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN (HCG) MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural source extraction

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Recombinant technology

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HUMAN CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Female infertility treatment

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Oligospermic treatment

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Male hypogonadism

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: HUMAN CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN (HCG) MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Fertility clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Research institutes

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: HUMAN CHORIONIC GONADOTROPIN (HCG) MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.2.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.2.2.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.4. Canada market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.2.5. Canada market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.2.2.6. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.7. Mexico market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.2.8. Mexico market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.2.2.9. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.2.2. Germany market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.3.2.3. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.4. UK market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.2.5. UK market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.3.2.6. UK market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.7. France market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.2.8. France market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.3.2.9. France market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.10. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.2.11. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.3.2.12. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.2.2. Japan market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.2.3. Japan market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.4. China market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.2.5. China market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.2.6. China market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.7. India market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.2.8. India market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.2.9. India market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.10. Australia market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.2.11. Australia market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.2.12. Australia market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.13. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.2.14. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.2.15. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.2.2. Brazil market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.2.3. Brazil market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.4. Turkey market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.2.5. Turkey market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.2.6. Turkey market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.7. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.2.8. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.2.9. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.10. South Africa market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.2.11. South Africa market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.2.12. South Africa market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.13. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.2.14. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.2.15. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by therapeutic area

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Business performance

8.2. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. Merck & Co., Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. Fresenius Kabi AG

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Business performance

8.5. Cigna

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Business performance

Continue….

