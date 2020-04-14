Industrial Smart Motors Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for global Industrial Smart Motors Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a 5.28% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Industrial Smart Motors Market over the forecast period.

The global industrial smart motors market size was valued at $1,207.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2018–2025). Motors are devices that convert electrical energy into mechanical work resulting in linear or rotary motion through the connected shafts. Therefore, motors are largely integrated into several industrial equipment, tools, and materials handling equipment and machineries to perform various industrial applications and tasks. For instance, motors commonly find applications in compressors, pumps, fans, industrial machineries, tools, equipment, conveyor systems, and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) based products. Smart motors (or intelligent motors) can be broadly classified as specialized motors that are developed through integration of sensors or other electronic hardware that provide services such as predictive maintenance, improved performance, and reduce downtime during maintenance. Moreover, application of predictive algorithms and programs assist in reducing downtime during maintenance, providing easy services, and improving the efficiency of motors.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/sample/3539

Rise in demand for improving motor efficiency as well as growth in popularity of advanced machine control are the key factors driving the growth of industrial smart motors market. In addition, integration of sensors or other electronic components as well as use of algorithms for anticipating the motor faults and maintenance have improved the motor efficiency in recent years. Thus, reducing the downtime during an unexpected motor failure, maintenance, or services activities is also expected to fuel the demand for smart industrial motors in the coming years. In addition, increase in demand by manufacturers for superior motor performance through industrial internet of things (IIoT)-enabled services is projected to boost the market growth of industrial smart motors market and provide attractive profitable opportunities for the market players. However, initial high cost of predictive maintenance of smart motors limits their scope to large enterprises and manufacturers, thus, restricting the growth of industrial smart motors market. Specialized development of smart motors for niche industrial applications and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) is expected to provide attractive business opportunities for the market players in coming years in the industrial smart motor market.

Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into products and services. Further, based on end-user, the market is classified into pumps, fans, compressors, and others. The smart motors are used across different industrial processes and tasks, such as machineries, tools, processing equipment, product packaging, conveyor systems, materials handling, and other industrial applications. Thus, based on market vertical, the market is segmented into power & energy, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others. To gain a diverse insight based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global industrial smart motors market is dominated by some key players namely, CG, Dunkermotoren GmbH, HSD SpA, Nidec Corporation, Reliance Precision Limited, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Somfy Systems Inc., TECHNOSOFT SA, and USAutomation among others.

Key Benefits For Industrial Smart Motors Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial smart motors market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Industrial Smart Motors Key Market Segments:

By Offering

Products

Services

By End UserPumps

Fans

Compressors

Others

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Players

CG

Dunkermotoren GmbH

HSD SpA

Nidec Corporation

Reliance Precision Limited

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Somfy Systems, Inc

TECHNOSOFT SA

USAutomation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-smart-motors-market-amrr

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Demand for advanced process controls in industrial motors

3.5.1.2. Increasing emphasis towards reducing the downtime during maintenance

3.5.1.3. Integration of IIoT enabled services into motor to boost performance & maintenance

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Challenges associated with high power rated motors

3.5.2.2. High cost of continuous predictive maintenance

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development of specialized smart industrial motors for niche market

Chapter 4: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By Offerings

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Products

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By End-User

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2. Pumps

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Fans

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Compressors

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By Industry Vertical

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.2. Power & Energy

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Manufacturing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: Industrial Smart Motors Market, By Region

7.1. Market overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by offerings

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by offerings

7.2.5.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by end-users

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by offerings

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by end-users

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by offerings

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by end-users

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. UK

7.3.5.1.1. UK market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.5.1.2. UK market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.5.1.3. UK market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Germany market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.5.2.2. Germany market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.5.2.3. Germany market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. France market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.5.3.2. France market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.5.3.3. France market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Russia market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.5.4.2. Russia market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.5.4.3. Russia market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by offerings

7.3.5.5.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end-users

7.3.5.5.3. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by offerings

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end-users

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. China market size and forecast, by offerings

7.4.5.1.2. China market size and forecast, by end-users

7.4.5.1.3. China market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by offerings

7.4.5.2.2. Japan market size and forecast, by end-users

7.4.5.2.3. Japan market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. India market size and forecast, by offerings

7.4.5.3.2. India market size and forecast, by end-users

7.4.5.3.3. India market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.4.5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by offerings

7.4.5.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end-users

7.4.5.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by offerings

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end-users

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by offerings

7.5.5.1.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by end-users

7.5.5.1.3. Latin America market size and forecast, by market vertical

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Middle East market size and forecast, by offerings

7.5.5.2.2. Middle East market size and forecast, by end-users

7.5.5.2.3. Middle East market size and forecast, by market vertical

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/discount/3539

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Research

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.kdmarketresearch.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/