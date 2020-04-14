Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global internal trauma fixation devices market was valued at $7,651 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,693 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Internal trauma fixation devices are mainly used to stabilize serious bone fractures and dislocations. These devices assist in faster bone healing and improper bone recovery. They accelerate the bone fixation process by restricting the movement of fractured bones. Internal trauma fixation devices are designed from alloy of steel, nickel, or titanium. These devices are safe as these are corrosion resistant and adjustable to the bone structure.

Considerable increase in the incidences of bone-related ailments is due to rise in aging population, increase in incidences of sport and road accident injuries, or surge in prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis boost the growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market.

The global internal trauma fixation devices market is segmented based on product, material, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into closure device and bone cement. Closure device is further classified into plates & screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables. Based on material, the market is categorized into stainless steel, nitinol, titanium, tritium, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, orthopedic surgical centers, trauma centers, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market:

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Closure Device

– Plates & Screws

– Wires

– Clips & Pins

– Rods & Nails

– Cables

– Bone Cement

By Material

– Stainless Steel

– Nitinol

– Titanium

– Tritium

– Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

By End User

– Hospitals

– Orthopedic Surgical Centers

– Trauma Centers

– Ambulatory Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Globus Medical Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)

– Medartis Holding AG

– Orthopaedic Implant Company

– Osteomed

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Stryker Corporation

– Wright Medical Inc.

– Zimmer Biomet, Inc

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Arthrex, Inc.

– Orthofix Holding Inc

– Waldemar Link Gmbh & Co. Kg

– CONMED Corporation

– Vilex in Tennessee, Inc.

