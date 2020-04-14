Kidney Cancer/Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 6.4 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Kidney Cancer Drugs/Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global kidney cancer/ renal cell carcinoma drugs market was valued at US$ 3,302.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 6,441.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025

Browse the full report Kidney Cancer Drugs/Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/kidney-cancer-renal-cell-carcinoma-rcc-drugs-market

Market Insights

Kidney cancer/ renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is among ten most commonly observed cancer these days. It is sixth common cancer observed in men and it is the tenth most common cause of cancer for women. According to American Cancer Society study in U.S. around 63,990 adults (40,610 men and 23,380 women) new cases of kidney cancer will be diagnosed. The average age of diagnosis is 64 and is rarely found in people under 45. It is estimated that 65% of people are diagnosed when the cancer is only located in the kidney and the 5-year survival rate is 93% in this group. The incidence of renal cell cancer is observed highest in Northern America and Europe. Almost 59%of kidney cancer cases is observed in developed countries. Thus, rising incidence of kidney cancer and entry of novel drug treatment are the key factors contributing to the growth of kidney cancer drug market.

The global kidney cancer drugs market is segmented by drugs type into Sutent (Sunitinib), Nexavar (Sorafenib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Inlyta (Axitinib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Torisel (Temsirolimus) and Proleukin (Aldesleukin). Sutent dominates the global kidney cancer/renal cell carcinoma drugs market.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominates the global kidney cancer drugs market followed by the Europe. Rise in incidence of renal cancer, increasing geriatric population and novel drug treatment are key drivers for the growth of kidney cancer drug market in North America. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for kidney cancer drugs with highest CAGR in the forecast period. With improvement in diagnostic technology, rise in aged population and low cost production of drugs are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of Asia Pacific region.

Market Competition Assessment:

Key players in the global kidney cancer drugs market are Active Biotech Ab, Amgen, Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Genentech, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Novartis AG, Onyx, Pfizer, Inc. and others.

Key Market Movements:

Kidney cancer is the most common cancer observed falling within top ten most common cancer in both male and female. Rising incidence of kidney cancer due to adoption of unhealthy life style such as smoking, drinking and less physical activity. Thus increase in aged population and incidence of kidney cancer would propel the growth of kidney cancer drugs market.

Further approval of novel drugs would fuel the growth of global kidney cancer drugs market

Also you can request us for sample in PDF with depth details and graph: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58677

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact Us:

Credence Research

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com