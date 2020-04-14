Latest Research report on Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By End User.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $84 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $142 million at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient-centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure are expected to fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Conversely, rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The ABPM patient monitors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into arm and wrist ABPM patient monitors. In terms of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ABPM devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Arm ABPM Patient Monitors

– Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

– Welch Allyn, Inc.

– SunTech Medical

– Schiller AG

– Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG

– Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.)

– GE Company

– Rudolf Riester GmbH

– Vaso Corporation

– BPL Group

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report:

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in prevalence of hypertension

3.4.1.2. Increase in geriatric population

3.4.1.3. High demand for non-invasive methods

3.4.1.4. Transformation of medical procedures from physician-centered to patient-centered model

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of ABPM devices

3.4.2.2. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by year

CHAPTER 4: AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Arm ABPM Devices

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Wrist ABPM Devices

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. North America ABPM devices market, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. ABPM devices market, by product

6.2.2.1.2. U.S. ABPM devices market, by end user

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Canada ABPM devices market, by product

6.2.2.2.2. Canada ABPM devices market, by end user

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico ABPM devices market, by product

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico ABPM devices market, by end user

6.2.2.4. North America ABPM devices market, by product

6.2.2.5. North America ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe ABPM devices market, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.1.1. Germany ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.1.2. Germany ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.2.1. France ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.2.2. France ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.3.1. UK ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.3.2. UK ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.4. Italy

6.3.2.4.1. Italy ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.4.2. Italy ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.5. Spain

6.3.2.5.1. Spain ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.5.2. Spain ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe ABPM devices market, by end user

6.3.2.7. Europe ABPM devices market, by product

6.3.2.8. Europe ABPM devices market, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific ABPM devices market, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.1.1. Japan ABPM devices market, by product

6.4.2.1.2. Japan ABPM devices market, by end user

Continue @…



