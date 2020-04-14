Latest Research report on Automotive Camshaft Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Automotive Camshaft market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Automotive Camshaft analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel.

The automotive camshaft market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for automotive camshaft was valued at USD 2,864.7 Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Automotive Camshaft Market

Increasing Sale of Automotive Vehicles

Growing demand and sales of automotive vehicles is resulting in increased demand for growth of the global automotive camshaft market. Passenger car is witnessing significant demand from emerging nations. Further, sales light and heavy commercial vehicle has also increased in developing nations on the account of growing usage in industrial and infrastructure development. Given the growth of automotive witnessed in these nations, automotive camshaft market is set to grow at a remarkable pace during the forecast period.

Expanding Automotive Manufacturing Facilities

Fuelling automotive demands across the globe is encouraging vehicle manufacturers to increase their manufacturing capacity. Further, this expansion of manufacturing facility is increasing the production of vehicles which in turn is rising the demand for automotive camshaft. Apart from this, growing affluent middle-class population is positively impacting the demand for automotive. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of automotive camshaft market.

Barriers – Automotive Camshaft Market

Presence of Local Vendors in Market

Presence of local vendors is hindering the growth of global automotive camshaft. Moreover, availability of low-quality camshaft in market is also acting as a restraint for global automotive camshaft market.

Segmentation Analysis

The automotive camshaft market by product type is segmented into cast camshaft, forged camshaft and others. The market for forged steel camshaft captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as strict emission norms coupled with requirement of advanced engines is anticipated to foster the growth of automotive camshaft market.

Further, global automotive camshaft market is also segmented by application into OEM and aftermarket. OEM segment captured high market share during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In automotive camshaft market, Asia Pacific captured highest percentage of market share in global automotive camshaft market. Rise in number of automotive vehicles registration and growing middle-class population is anticipated to pave the way for the growth of Asia Pacific automotive camshaft market. Moreover, Asia Pacific automotive camshaft market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Emerging countries such as China and India are showcasing high demand for automotive vehicles which is expected to boost the growth of Asia Pacific automotive camshaft market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Mahle GmbH

– Thyssenkrupp AG

– JD Norman Industries, Inc.

– Linamar Corporation

– Crance Cams Inc.

– ESTAS CAMSHAFT & CHILLED CAST

– Engine Power Components Inc.

– Hirschvogel Holding GmbH

– Shadbolt Cams

– Comp Performance Group

– Other Key & Niche Players

