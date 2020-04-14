Latest Research report on Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Cancer Gene Therapy market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Cancer Gene Therapy analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Therapy, By End User.

Gene therapy is an experimental technique that encompasses the replacement of mutated genes with healthy genes. During the treatment of cancer, the genes are replaced to fight against carcinogenic tumor cells. Gene therapy is considered to be an effective treatment for chronic diseases as they cause minimum side effects with maximum efficacy. The global cancer gene therapy market was valued at $289 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,082 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 32.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The rise in prevalence of cancer, benefits of cancer gene therapy over conventional cancer therapies, and the advancement in this field are the major factors that drive the market growth. In addition, increase in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and rise in biotechnological funding encourage the R&D activities for cancer gene therapy and thus fuel the growth of the cancer gene therapy market. However, high cost associated with the treatment and unwanted immune responses are expected to restrain the market growth.

The global cancer gene therapy market is segmented based on therapy, end user, and geography. Based on therapy, it is categorized into gene induced immunotherapy (delivery of cytokines gene and delivery of tumor antigen gene), oncolytic virotherapy (adenovirus, lentivirus, retro virus, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, alpha virus, vaccinia virus, simian virus, and others), and gene transfer (naked plasmid vector, electroporation, sonoportion, magnetofection, and gene gun). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Adaptimmune

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Bluebird bio, Inc.

– Merck

– Celgene

– Shanghai Sunway Biotech

– BioCancell

– Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

– SynerGene Therapeutics

– OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapy

– Gene Induced Immunotherapy

– – – Delivery of Cytokines Gene

– – – Delivery of Tumor Antigen Gene

– Oncolytic Virotherapy

– – – Adenovirus

– – – Lentivirus

– – – Retro Virus

– – – Adeno Associated Virus

– – – Herpes Simplex Virus

– – – Alpha Virus

– – – Vaccinia Virus

– – – Simian Virus

– – – Others

– Gene Transfer

– – – Naked/Plasmid Vectors

– – – Electroporation

– – – Sonoportion

– – – Magnetofection

– – – Gene Gun

By End User

– Hospitals

– Diagnostics Centers

– Research Institutes

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Republic of South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the cancer gene therapy market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– Cell Genesys

– Advantagene

– GenVec

– BioCancell

– Celgene and Epeius Biotechnologies

– Introgen Therapeutics

– Ziopharm Oncology

– Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

– Genelux Corporation

– Altor Bioscience

