Latest Research report on Cryogenic Pump Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

Cryogenic pump is a special type of centrifugal pump used in industries to pump low-temperature liquids and coolants. It is made up of special elastomers and is hermetically sealed to withstand low temperatures and avoid heat leakage. These pumps consist of one or more impellers and a diffuser. Velocity inside a cryogenic pump is converted into pressure through diffusion process. The cryogenic pump designing technology has uniquely clubbed technological vacuum considerations and cryogenic aspects. They are used for refrigeration purposes with the help of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen, argon, and others. They provide have safety against power breakdown, as they do not require electric supply with liquid cryogens. The emergence of cryogenic pumps has reduced carbon emission problems. Moreover, properties such as higher isentropic efficiency, radial force balance, minimal maintenance, reliability, no shaft seal & bearings problems, and high safety levels have made them ideal for industrial use.

Increase in demand for medical gases, renewable-based generation of electricity, and rise in investments in infrastructure are the major factors that drive the growth of the cryogenic pump market. Furthermore, rise in use of liquefied natural gases in the power generation sector is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in applications of cryogenic pumps in other sectors, such as electronics and chemicals, supplements the growth of the market. However, reduction of steel plants negatively affects the growth of this market, as cryogenic pumps are widely used in steel plants for transfer of cryogenic gases for industrial use.

The report segments the cryogenic pump market based on type, gas, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into positive displacement pumps, kinetic pumps, and entrapment pumps. Depending on cryogenic gas, it is classified into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, argon, and others.

The end-use industry covered in the study include healthcare, power generation industry, electrical & electronics industry, metallurgy industry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

– Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

– Flowserve Corporation

– Ebara Corporation

– Linde Group

– Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

– Brooks Automation Inc.

– PHPK Technologies Inc.

– Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,

– Technex Limited

– Fives S.A.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Positive Displacement Pumps

– Kinetic Pumps

– Entrapment Pumps

By Gas

– Nitrogen

– Hydrogen

– Helium

– Argon

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Healthcare Industry

– Power Generation Industry

– Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Metallurgy Industry

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Others

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Others

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Others

LAMEA

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Others

