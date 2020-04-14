Latest Research report on HDPE Pipes Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global HDPE Pipes market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global HDPE Pipes analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market by Type, By Application.



The rise in agricultural and industrial activities and rising demand for pipeline infrastructure in oil & gas exploration and production activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the global HDPE pipes market over the upcoming years. Global HDPE pipes market accounted for USD 14,939.9 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 22,976.8 million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3462



Aging Water Infrastructure

The HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) pipes are used as a medium for supplying drinking water. Various countries in America are facing the problem with the water which is affecting the individual household and communities. In the past few months, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also announced the availability of more than USD 95 Million in new funds to help the State of Michigan, such government initiatives to improve the drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of HDPE pipes market in the North America region. The United States totally depends upon the underground pipes for their water supply, but the network of these underground pipes has reached the end of their useful life, which is resulting in various health problems. Further, increasing spending on the water infrastructure and wastewater treatment is believed to impetus the growth of the HDPE pipes market over the upcoming years.

HDPE Pipes in Oil & Gas Industry

In the oil & gas industry, the companies are trying to adopt high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes as an alternative of steel pipes due to the cost-effectiveness of the HDPE pipes. Also, the HDPE pipes offer advantages such as chemical and corrosion resistance, lightweight and these pipes also can be used in moderate temperatures. Apart from this, in the oil & gas industry, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are also used in the fracking (a process of injecting liquid at high pressure) for the collection and transportation of hydrocarbons, as well as the transportation and collection of water which is used in this process. The major reason behind using the HDPE pipes in this process is its excellent impact resistance, high tensile strength, low moisture absorption, and ease-of-handling. Further, these advantages are increasing the use of HDPE pipes in the oil & gas industry which is expected to drive the growth of the HDPE pipes market over the forecast period.

HDPE Pipes in Agricultural Applications

The demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in agricultural applications is increasing on the back of its excellent performance and a long-life expectancy. The growing demand for the water irrigation system (in numerous applications such as flood irrigation, drip irrigation, and others) in the agricultural industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the HDPE pipes market. Further, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe can provide up to a 10% increase in water reaching the crops over traditional materials, such as PVC, as a result of less water leakage.

Sewage Disposal Infrastructure

Due to the continuous infrastructure development of sewage systems in the developing countries, the demand for plastic pipes has increased exponentially, on the back of which the demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is also increasing. The HDPE pipes offer various functional advantages such as sustainability, durability, and flexibility along with superior resistance to corrosion and abrasion which are needed in the sewage water treatment. Apart from this, the HDPE piping systems also provide long service life, excellent joint performance, and offer leak-free protection. Further, the growth of the sewage disposal infrastructure is anticipated to positively impact the growth of HDPE pipes market.

Further, the global HDPE pipes market is anticipated to expand on the back of several factors including a vast range of applications, infrastructure development projects, and government initiatives. The government initiative, for instance, the government has been promoting the use of drip & sprinkler irrigation technologies, which require the use of HDPE pipes for transporting water for irrigation, are playing an important role in augmenting the growth of global high-density polyethylene pipes market. Also, domestic demand for HDPE pipes is intensifying, which in turn encouraging the market growth across all regions.

Barriers in HDPE Pipes Market

The major constraint in the growth of the HDPE pipes market is the higher cost of these pipes. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are 25% more expensive when they are compared with the PVC pipes. Also, the installation cost of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes is comparatively high in comparison with the other plastic pipes. The installation cost of HDPE pipes varies around 2% to 3% to the cost of the other plastic pipes. Further, this variation in the pricing of the plastic pipes is expected to hamper the growth of the HDPE pipes market.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from the polymerization of ethylene which is obtained from oil. The cost of raw materials used in the manufacturing of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes remains highly volatile and fluctuating with time. This fluctuation in raw material prices may obstruct the growth of High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market in future.

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are much costly in comparison to its alternatives such as PVC pipes, LDPE pipes, MDPE pipes, and others. The PVC pipes features include low maintenance and installation costs which makes it a very cost-efficient choice. Further, this low maintenance and installation cost is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market.

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/hdpe-pipes-market-amr

Table of Content



1 Preface

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Geographic Scope

1.3 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 HDPE Pipes Overview

3.2 Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3 Industry Development

3.4 Global Market Maturity

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Macro-Economic Trends

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global HDPE Pipes Market 2017

4.2 Global HDPE Pipes Market Value Share, By Company 2017

4.3 Global HDPE Pipes Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

5 Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global HDPE Pipes Market

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 Rest of World

6 Trends in Global HDPE Pipes Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Rest of World

7 Global HDPE Pipes Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8 Global HDPE Pipes Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Strategic Insights

8.3 BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.4 Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.5 PE 63 Market

8.5.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6 PE 80 Market

8.6.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7 PE 100 Market

8.7.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8 PE 100RC Market

8.8.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9 Others Market

8.9.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9 Global HDPE Pipes Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1 8.1. Introduction

9.2 8.2. Strategic Insights

9.3 BPS Analysis, By Application

9.4 Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.5 Oil & Gas Pipe Market

9.5.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6 Agricultural Irrigation Pipe Market

9.6.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7 Water Supply Pipe Market

9.7.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8 Sewage System Pipe Market

9.8.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.9 Others Market

9.9.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.9.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10 Geographical Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America HDPE Pipes Market

10.2.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.2.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3 By Product Type

10.3.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.3.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4 By Application

10.4.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11 Europe HDPE Pipes Market

11.1.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.1.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2 By Product Type

11.2.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3 By Application

11.3.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipes Market

12.1.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.1.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2 By Product Type

12.2.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3 By Application

12.3.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13 Latin America HDPE Pipes Market

13.1.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.1.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2 By Product Type

13.2.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3 By Application

13.3.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14 Middle East & Africa HDPE Pipes Market

14.1.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.1.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2 By Product Type

14.2.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.2.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3 By Application

14.3.1 Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.3.2 Historical Market Volume (Thousand Tons) 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3462



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com