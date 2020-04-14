Latest Research report on Industrial Refrigeration Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Industrial Refrigeration market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Industrial Refrigeration analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market BY OFFERING, BY COMPONENT, BY REFRIGERANT TYPEBY APPLICATION.



The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $14,525.69 million in 2024, from $10,127.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2018 to 2024. Industrial refrigeration systems are used for massive freezing and refrigeration plants that are involved in food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others. These systems remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3949



The growth in demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed food & beverages in the developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increase in trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market. However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of the industrial refrigeration market.

The application segment is divided into fruit & vegetable processing, beverage, refrigerated warehouse, chemical & pharmaceutical, dairy & ice-cream processing, meat, poultry & fish processing, refrigerated transportation, and others. In 2017, the refrigerated warehouse segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for cold storage infrastructures in emerging economies and is expected to dominate the industrial refrigeration market during the forecast period. The global industrial refrigeration market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2017, Europe contributed the highest share in the industrial refrigeration market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to extensive demand in food & beverage industry.

The key players profiled in this report are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co.,

Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group,

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

– Industrial Refrigerator

– Component

BY COMPONENT

– Compressor

– Condenser

– Evaporator

– Control

– Others

BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

– Ammonia

– Carbon Dioxide

– Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Fruit & Vegetable Processing

– Beverage

– Refrigerated Warehouse

– Chemical & Pharmaceutical

– Dairy & Ice Cream Processing

– Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing

– Refrigerated Transportation

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Mexico

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Daikin Industries, Ltd.

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Evapco, Inc.

– GEA Group AG

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– Ingersoll Rand Plc

– LU-VE Group

– Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

– The Danfoss Group

– United Technologies Corporation

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/industrial-refrigeration-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in consumption of FMCG products

3.5.1.2. Upgrading of cold storage infrastructure across emerging economies

3.5.1.3. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient & eco-friendly refrigerants

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High energy costs for operation and maintenance of industrial refrigeration units

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations related to usage of refrigerants

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Use of IoT-enabled refrigeration solutions for equipment monitoring

CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

4.2. Industrial refrigerators

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Components

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

5.2. Compressors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Condensers

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Evaporators

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Controls

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

6.2. Ammonia

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Carbon dioxide

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. HFC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2. Fruits & vegetable processing

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Beverages

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Refrigerated warehouse

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Chemicals & pharmaceutical

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Dairy & ice cream processing

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Meat, poultry, & fish processing

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Refrigerated transportation

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.9.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Market overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.6.1. U.S.

8.2.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6.2. Canada

8.2.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.2.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.2.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.6.3. Mexico

8.2.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.2.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by component

8.2.6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.2.6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by application

8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.3.6.1. UK

8.3.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.3.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.6.1.3. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.3.6.1.4. Market size and forecast, by application

8.3.6.2. Germany

8.3.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by offering

8.3.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by component

8.3.6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by refrigerant type

8.3.6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3949



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com