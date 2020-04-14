Latest Research report on Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By End User.

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market was valued at $20 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $655 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 54.5% from 2018 to 2025. Asthma monitoring devices are used to monitor the symptoms of asthma on daily basis to avoid and prevent the asthma attack and its severe complications. The intelligent asthma monitoring devices are equipped with secondary app, which helps medical practitioner in analyzing the level of asthma and its symptoms.

Considerable increase in the incidences of asthma is due to rise in allergic reactions toward the pollen, dust, and other allergens; increase in geriatric population; and technological advancements in the treatment of the asthma, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into wearable asthma monitoring devices and smart inhalers. Smart inhalers segment is further bifurcated into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers segment is further segmented into dry powdered inhalers and metered dose inhalers. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, clinics, and home use. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices

– Smart Inhalers

– Inhalers

– Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

– Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

– Nebulizers

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Home Use

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– Vectura Group plc

– Propeller Health

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Gecko Health Innovations)

– Adherium Limited

– Cohero Health, Inc.

– AstraZeneca plc

– Health Care Originals

– Philips Healthcare

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– VOLANSYS

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report:

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Global Increase in air pollution

3.4.1.2. Increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants

3.4.1.3. Increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma globally

3.4.1.4. Expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers

3.4.1.5. Increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers

3.4.1.6. Rising incidences of asthma cases

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Misusing data and data privacy

3.4.2.2. Resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increased focus towards advanced treatment protocols

3.4.3.2. Significant unmet need in respiratory care

3.4.3.3. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.3.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: INTELLIGENT ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Wearable Asthma monitoring devices

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Smart Inhalers

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Inhalers

4.3.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.3. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2.3.1. Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

4.3.2.3.2. Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI’s)

4.3.2.1. Nebulizers

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: INTELLIGENT ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Homecare

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Clinics

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: INTELLIGENT ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.2.2. North America market size & forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. market size & forecast, by product

6.2.2.2. U.S. market size & forecast, by end user

6.2.2.3. Canada market size & forecast, by product

6.2.2.4. Canada market size & forecast, by end user

6.2.2.5. Mexico market size & forecast, by product

6.2.2.6. Mexico market size & forecast, by end user

6.2.3. North America market size & forecast, by product

6.2.4. North America market size & forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size & forecast for intelligent asthma monitoring devices market, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany market size & forecast, by product

6.3.2.2. Germany market size & forecast, by end user

6.3.2.3. France market size & forecast, by product

6.3.2.4. France market size & forecast, by end user

6.3.2.5. UK market size & forecast, by product

6.3.2.6. UK market size & forecast, by end user

6.3.2.7. Italy market size & forecast, by product

6.3.2.8. Italy market size & forecast, by end user

6.3.2.10. Rest of Europe market size & forecast, by product

6.3.2.11. Rest of Europe market size & forecast, by end user

6.3.3. Europe market size & forecast, by product

6.3.4. Europe market size & forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size & forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan market size & forecast, by product

6.4.2.2. Japan market size & forecast, by end user

6.4.2.3. China market size & forecast, by product

6.4.2.4. China market size & forecast, by end user

6.4.2.5. India market size & forecast, by product

6.4.2.6. India market size & forecast, by end user

6.4.2.7. Australia market size & forecast, by product

6.4.2.8. Australia market size & forecast, by end user

6.4.2.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size & forecast, by product

6.4.2.11. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size & forecast, by end user

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size & forecast, by product

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size & forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA market size & forecast, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil market size & forecast, by product

6.5.2.2. Brazil market size & forecast, by end user

6.5.2.3. South Africa market size & forecast, by product

6.5.2.4. South Africa market size & forecast, by end user

6.5.2.5. Saudi Arabia market size & forecast, by product

6.5.2.6. Saudi Arabia market size & forecast, by end user

6.5.2.7. Rest of LAMEA market size & forecast, by product

6.5.2.8. Rest of LAMEA market size & forecast, by end user

6.5.3. LAMEA market size & forecast, by product

6.5.4. LAMEA market size & forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Adherium

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Product portfolio

7.1.4. Business performance

7.1.5. Key strategic Moves and Development

7.2. AstraZeneca PLC

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.2.4. Business performance

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Cohero Health, Inc.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Business segment

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.5. Health Care Originals

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Product portfolio

7.5.4. Key strategic Moves and Development

7.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.7. PROPELLER HEALTH

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Gecko Health Innovations)

Continue @…



