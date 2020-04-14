Latest Research report on Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Reactor Type, By Equipment Type.



A nuclear power plant is a type of power station that generates electricity by using heat from nuclear reactions that take place in a reactor. The plant also consists of machines that expel heat from the reactor to operate a steam turbine and generator to produce electricity. Electricity generated by nuclear power plants is called nuclear power. The nuclear power plant and equipment market accounted for revenue of $36,484 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $49,038 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the nuclear power plant and equipment market is driven by increase in demand from developing countries, such as China, where it is used on a large scale owing to its clean form of energy. Furthermore, the Middle Eastern countries focus on the development of nuclear energy infrastructure, which is expected to offer significant business opportunities and is anticipated to boost the nuclear power plant and equipment market. However, high cost associated with the nuclear power plant equipment hampers the growth of the market to a certain extent. Strict environmental norms or regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions create numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global nuclear power plant and equipment market is segmented based on reactor type, equipment type, and region. Based on reactor type, it is categorized into high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR), pressurized water reactor (PWR), boiling water reactor (BWR), pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR), fast breeder reactor (FBR), and others. By equipment type, the market is bifurcated into island equipment and auxiliary equipment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited., BWX Technologies, Inc., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation), Toshiba, Doosan Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, and General Electric.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Hitachi, Ltd., Babcock and Wilcox, Orano, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy.

Key Benefits for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market :

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with a strategic assessment of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market.

– Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the reactor type, equipment type, and developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Key Market Segments :

By Reactor Type

– High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

– Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

– Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

– Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

– Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

– Others

By Equipment Type

– Island Equipment

– Auxiliary Equipment

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– France

– Slovak Republic

– Ukraine

– ussia

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Taiwan

– India

– South Korea

– Pakistan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– UAE

– Argentina

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in energy demand and requirement of cleaner generation of electricity

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements in nuclear power equipment

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Difficulty in the management of nuclear waste (Radioactive waste)

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in demand from APAC

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT AND EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REACTOR TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PWR (Pressurized water reactor)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. PHWR (Pressurized heavy water reactor)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Boiling water reactor (BWR)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. High temperature gas cooled reactor (HTGR)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Fast breeder reactor (FBR)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT AND EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Island equipment

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Auxiliary equipment

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: NUCLEAR POWER PLANT AND EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.4.1. France

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4.2. Slovak Republic

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4.3. Ukraine

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4.5. UK

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.3.4.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.4.4.1. Japan

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4.2. China

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4.3. Taiwan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4.4. India

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4.5. South Korea

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

6.4.4.6. Pakistan

6.4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by reactor type

6.4.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by equipment type

Continue @…



