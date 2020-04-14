Latest Research report on Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Indication.



Trans-catheter mitral valve repair and replacement is a minimal-invasive technique for the treatment of asymptomatic chronic moderate to severe or severe mitral regurgitation (MR). Mitral valve is positioned between two left chambers of the heart. It aids by keeping the blood flow properly in one direction-from the left atrium to the left ventricle and avoids it from flowing backward. Mitral valve replacement is performed when the valve becomes too tight for the blood to flow into the left ventricle.

Growth in geriatric population and rise in mitral valve disorders drive the market growth.

In addition, technological advancements coupled with the introduction novel mitral valves are the other factors that drive the market growth. The major restraint observed for this market is the strict regulations by the governing bodies as well as high cost of mitral valve surgeries and high risk associated with these procedures. Moreover, rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence in developing countries will create lucrative opportunities for key market players. The tans-catheter mitral valve repair & replacement market was valued at $324 million (excluding the revenue from replacement valves) in 2016, and is expected to reach at $1,878 million (both repair and replacement valves) by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The tans-catheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) market is segmented based on product, indication, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into mechanical valves and bio-prosthetic tissue (biological) valves. Based on indication, the market is classified into mitral valve stenosis, mitral valve prolapse, and mitral valve regurgitation. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Mechanical Valves

– Bio-prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

By Indication

– Mitral Valve Stenosis

– Mitral Valve Prolapse

– Mitral Valve Regurgitation

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– Israel

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– Biotronik Pvt Ltd

– Colibri Heart Valve, LLC

– Edward Life-sciences

– HLT Medical

– LivaNova Plc

– Medtronic Plc

– Neovasc Inc.

– NeoChord

– Coramaze Technologies GmbH

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.1.1. Secondary research

1.1.2. Primary research

1.1.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

3.4.1. U.S. FDA

3.4.2. Europe CE Mark

3.4.3. Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in geriatric population and rise in mitral valve disorders

3.6.1.2. Technological advancements and introduction of novel mitral valves

3.6.1.3. Shorter recovery time and less duration of stay in the hospital

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Stringent regulations by the governing bodies

3.6.2.2. High cost of mitral valve surgeries and risks associated with this procedure

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of cardiovascular diseases in developing countries

CHAPTER 4 TRANSCATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MECHANICAL VALVES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. BIO-PROSTHETIC TISSUE (BIOLOGICAL) VALVES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 TRANSCATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. MITRAL VALVE STENOSIS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. MITRAL VALVE PROLAPSE

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. MITRAL VALVE REGURGITATION

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 TRANS-CATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.2.4. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.2.5. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.2.5.1. U.S., by product type

6.2.5.2. U.S., by indication

6.2.5.3. Canada, by product type

6.2.5.4. Canada, by indication

6.2.5.5. Mexico, by product type

6.2.5.6. Mexico, by indication

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.3.4. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.3.5. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.3.5.1. Germany, by product type

6.3.5.2. Germany, by indication

6.3.5.3. France, by product type

6.3.5.4. France, by indication

6.3.5.5. UK, by product type

6.3.5.6. UK, by indication

6.3.5.7. Italy, by product type

6.3.5.8. Italy, by indication

6.3.5.9. Spain, by product type

6.3.5.10. Spain, by indication

6.3.5.11. Rest of Europe, by product type

6.3.5.12. Rest of Europe, by indication

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.4.5. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.4.5.1. Japan, by product type

6.4.5.2. Japan, by indication

6.4.5.3. China, by product type

6.4.5.4. China, by indication

6.4.5.5. Australia, by product type

6.4.5.6. Australia, by indication

6.4.5.7. India, by product type

6.4.5.8. India, by indication

6.4.5.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific, by product type

6.4.5.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific, by indication

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast for Trans-catheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.5.4. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast for Trans-catheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.5.5. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast for Trans-catheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.5.5.1. Brazil, by product type

6.5.5.2. Brazil, by indication

6.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia, by product type

6.5.5.4. Saudi Arabia, by indication

6.5.5.5. South Africa, by product type

6.5.5.6. South Africa, by indication

6.5.5.7. Israel, by product type

6.5.5.8. Israel, by indication

6.5.5.9. Rest of LAMEA, by product type

6.5.5.10. Rest of LAMEA, by indication

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.3. COLIBRI HEART VALVE, LLC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. EDWARDS LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. HLT, INC.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Product portfolio

Continue @…



