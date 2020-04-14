Latest Research report on Zinc Carbon Battery Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Zinc Carbon Battery market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Zinc Carbon Battery analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Size, By Application.

In terms of value, the global zinc carbon battery was estimated to be USD 1,721.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,848.0 Million by the end of 2024. The global zinc carbon battery market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to account for 3,896.4 million units in 2024 from 4,286.7 million units in 2018. With growing electronic and mechanical toys market for children, batteries are becoming essential for every household. However, it is believed that rising average price, highly intense competition, and lack of innovation is believed to result in the decline of market volume in the years ahead.

Growth Drivers – Zinc Carbon Battery Market

Growing Downstream Industries

The global zinc carbon battery market has been supported by low drain electronic devices, especially toys in the past few years. Nowadays, there are more electronic and mechanical toys have been produced for children, disposable batteries including zinc carbon have become a necessity for every household which is expected to further support the growth of the zinc carbon battery industry across the globe.

Low Cost Battery

The battery industry has witnessed the development of numerous batteries technology over the years. Among different battery technologies, including lead-acid, alkaline, zinc carbon, and others, the zinc carbon is still surviving due to its key advantages and low cost. Due to the low price, the zinc carbon battery used among most of the consumer electronics such as flashlights, garage door openers, fluorescent lanterns, home entertainment remote controls, kerosene heater igniters, home security devices, lamps, personal care devices, radios, stereo headsets, smoke detectors and many more. Consumers with low purchasing power prefer zinc carbon batteries due to their low cost. Zinc carbon battery also finds applications in areas other than consumer electronics, such as toys, laboratory instruments, marine depth finders, motor-driven devices, stereo headsets, and test equipment.

Barriers – Zinc Carbon Battery Market

Short Life Span

The service capacity of a zinc carbon battery cannot be predicted because the zinc carbon battery functions at different efficiencies depending upon the conditions imposed upon it. The service varies with the current drain, operating schedule, and cutoff voltage due to which the battery is also affected by the operating temperature and storage conditions. This disadvantage is also a key reason behind the falling growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis.

The zinc carbon battery market is segmented on the basis of size and application. The market is further sub-segmented by size into 9V, AA, AAA, and others. In this segment, the zinc carbon battery market for AAA-size segment is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach at a notable value by the end of 2024. Moreover, based on the application, the zinc carbon battery market is further sub-segmented into remote control, consumer electronics, toys, and others. In terms of value, global zinc carbon battery market for consumer electronics segment is expected to reach USD 1,099.4 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,017.4 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024. In addition to this, global zinc carbon battery market for consumer electronics segment value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 0.6% in 2024.

Geographical Analysis

The report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the zinc carbon battery market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. In terms of value, Asia Pacific zinc carbon battery market is expected to reach USD 1,192.0 Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market of Asia Pacific zinc carbon battery will be receiving an opportunity of USD 70.5 Million between 2019 & 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, sales of Asia Pacific zinc carbon battery are projected to decline to 2,690.5 Million Units in 2024 from 2,937.1 Million Units in 2018.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global zinc carbon battery market, such as Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony, GP Batteries International Limited, Fujitsu, Toshiba, FDK Corporation, Jiaxing Mini-Moon Battery Co., Ltd., Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co. Ltd and other key & niche players. The global zinc carbon battery market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.

