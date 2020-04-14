Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market: By Material Type – (Metals and Polymers & Composites); By Component Type – (Bumpers, Hood, Door Panels, Trunk Lids, Roof, and Others); By Vehicle Type – (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for lightweight automotive body panels was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Rising production of automotive vehicles is resulting in increased demand for growth of the global lightweight automotive body panels market. Passenger car is showcasing high demand from emerging nations. Further, automotive manufacturers are making significant investment to increase the efficiency of vehicle by decreasing weight of vehicle. This factor is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global lightweight automotive body panels market during the forecast period.

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Automotive Efficiency

Lightweight body panels play a vital role in enhancing fuel efficiency and overall performance of vehicle. Further, strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and fuel efficiency are forcing automotive manufacturers to reduce vehicle weights and switch to lightweight materials. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of lightweight automotive body panels market.

Barriers – Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

Presence of Local Vendors in Market

Factors such as high cost of lightweight materials is hindering the growth of global lightweight automotive body panels. Moreover, price sensitive nature of consumers in developing nations is also acting as a restraint for global lightweight automotive body panels market.

Segmentation Analysis

The lightweight automotive body panels market by material type is segmented into metal and polymers & composites. The market for metals captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In metal segment, high strength steel segment is anticipated to capture largest percentage share of market.

Further, global lightweight automotive body panels market is also segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment captured high market share during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In lightweight automotive body panels market, Asia Pacific accounted for largest percentage of market in global lightweight automotive body panels market. Asia Pacific accounts for highest automotive production region and is continuously witnessing positive growth rates. This factor is anticipated to pave the way for the growth of Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market. Moreover, Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Developing nations such as China and India are witnessing high demand for automotive vehicles which in turn, is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific lightweight automotive body panels market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– GORDON AUTO BODY PARTS CO., LTD.

– AUSTEM COMPANY LTD.

– Gestamp

– Plastic Omnium

– Magna International Inc.

– Stick Industry Co., Ltd.

– Changshu Huiyi Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.

– KUANTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE CO., LIMITED

– Hwashim

– FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION

– Other Key & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market 2018

4.2. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type

8.3. Metals

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.3.1.1. High Strength Steel

8.3.1.2. Magnesium

8.3.1.3. Aluminum

8.4. Polymers & Composites

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4.1.1. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

8.4.1.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

8.4.1.3. Other Polymer & Composite Materials

9. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Component Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component Type

9.3. Bumpers

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Hood

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Door Panels

9.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Trunk Lids

9.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Roof

9.7.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Others

9.8.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

10.3. Passenger Car

10.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Light Commercial Vehicle

10.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

11.2.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2. By Material Type

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material Type

11.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material Type

11.2.2.3. Metals

11.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.3.1.1. High Strength Steel

11.2.2.3.1.2. Magnesium

11.2.2.3.1.3. Aluminum

11.2.2.4. Polymers & Composites

11.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.4.1.1. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

11.2.2.4.1.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

11.2.2.4.1.3. Other Polymer & Composite Materials

11.2.3. By Component Type

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Component Type

11.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component Type

11.2.3.3. Bumpers

11.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Hood

11.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.5. Door Panels

11.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.6. Trunk Lids

11.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.7. Roof

11.2.3.7.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.8. Others

11.2.3.8.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.4. By Vehicle Type

11.2.4.1. Introduction

11.2.4.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Vehicle Type

11.2.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vehicle Type

11.2.4.3. Passenger Car

11.2.4.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.4.4. Light Commercial Vehicle

11.2.4.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.4.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

11.2.4.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.5. By Country

11.2.5.1. Introduction

11.2.5.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.5.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.5.3. U.S. Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

11.2.5.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.5.4. Canada Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market

11.2.5.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



