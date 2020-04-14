Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market 2019 Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, By Technology (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies) by Product (Mobile point of sale devices, IoT &M2M Modems, Routers, Wireless beacons), by End Users (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Security & Surveillance, Utilities, Healthcare, Retail) by Forecast 2023

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market – Overview:

The revolutionary concept of machine to machine connections is growing rapidly due to the rising adoption rates globally. Market reports associated with the semiconductors & electronics sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 27.05 Billion by 2023 while expanding at 9.9 % of CAGR approximately in the forecast period.

The rising level of M2M Market module vendors globally is reinforcing the development of the market considerably. The progress of IoT is a noteworthy contributing factor to the market’s growth, which is broadening the scope of progress. The intensifying demand levels for automation in various applications will continue to contribute to the progressive expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players

The eminent contenders in the Market are Deutsche Telekom A G (Germany), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Telenor Group (Norway), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Intel Corporation (US), NTT Data (Japan), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), xU-blox Holding AG (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S) among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the market for M2M connections is carried out on the basis of technology, end user, product, and region. By technology, the market consists of segments such as wireless technologies, Ethernet, industrial, wired technologies, cellular network, short range and others. By product, the segment comprises of routers, modules mobile point of sale, IoT & M2M modems, wireless beacons. By end users, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, government and defense, consumer electronics, security & surveillance, utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (ROW).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of M2M connections market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In the North American region, it has been estimated that 65% of M2M service revenue is responsible for the service wrap and 35% by the provision of connectivity. Though, the bulk of the revenue is generated from service enablement with the remainder coming from the delivery of basic short-range connectivity. While in the European region, the operators are already seeing modest success in the connected health market, which is anticipated to push the region to the leading position.

Competitive Analysis

The extended feasibility of the market is highly reliant on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are used by market players. The improved level of focus on the variation of products is raising the number of customers in the market considerably. The active incorporation of supply chain management is progressively improving the development of the market. The critical success factors in the market are effortlessly achieved in the market leading to a raised pace of development in the forecast period. The innovation in products and services of the markets will alter the progression of the market greatly. The market appeal and competitors’ tendencies are noticeably improved by the strategies that are being exploited by market players. The market is significantly boosted by the developments that are occurring in the market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2018 A13-digit numbering scheme for SIM-based Machine to Machine (M2M) communication will be launched in India by BSNL, which will be used for controlling various devices such as surveillance cameras, car and child tracking services will boost the development of the market.

Intended Audience:

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections device manufacturers

Technology Providers of Machine-to-Machine Systems

Technical Universities

Research Institutes and Organizations

Component Suppliers

Machine-to-Machine Equipment Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections

Standardization and Testing Firms

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

