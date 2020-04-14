Mining Equipment Market is Boost at a CAGR 7.2% During 2018–2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mining Equipment Market by Type (Mineral Processing Equipment; Surface Mining Equipment; Underground Mining Equipment; Mining Drills and Breakers; Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment; and Others) and Applications (Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, and Coal Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Mining Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global mining equipment market size was valued at $106,853.0 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $188,773.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025. Mining equipment are used for extraction of coal, minerals, and metals from the earth. Mining is an important sector of the world economy, the main products extracted during mining are petroleum, coal, natural gas, and water; in addition to various substances such as uranium, diamond, stone, rock, various chemicals, and geologically deposited substances. Mining equipment includes mining drills, earth movers, crushing equipment, dump trucks, wheel loaders, motor graders, and scrapers.

The major factors that boost the demand for mining equipment market include rise in demand for metal and mineral commodities and increase in consumption of natural resources such as coal, diamond, and uranium. Moreover, increasing need for mineral fertilizers to improve agricultural yield is expected to drive the growth of the global mining equipment market. On the contrary, increasing cost of raw materials and strict government regulations are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market. However, the rise in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment, increase in usage of coal, for heating and electricity-generating applications, and surge in construction of road and railway tracks through hilly areas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into mineral processing equipment; surface mining equipment; underground mining equipment; mining drills & breakers; crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment, and others. By application, the market is segmented into metal mining, mineral mining, and coal mining. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for mining equipment during the forecast period. India, Australia, and Indonesia are expected to be the main revenue-generating countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies profiled in the report are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Epiroc AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Metso Corporation, and Sandvik AB.

Mining Equipment Key Market Segments:-

By Type

– Mineral Processing Equipment

– Surface Mining Equipment

– Underground Mining Equipment

– Mining Drills and Breakers

– Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

– Others

By Application

– Metal Mining

– Mineral Mining

– Coal Mining

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Western Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– AB Volvo

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Deere & Company

– Doosan Corporation

– Epiroc AB

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Komatsu Ltd

– Liebherr-International AG

– Metso Corporation

– Sandvik AB

Table of Contents:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand for metal and mineral commodities

3.5.1.2. Increase in mining activities

3.5.1.3. Increase in consumption of natural resources

3.5.1.4. Need for mineral fertilizers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Strict government regulations and tariffs

3.5.2.2. Rising prices of raw materials

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rising demand for technologically advanced mining equipment

3.5.3.2. Higher demand for coal utilized in heating and generating electricity

3.5.3.3. Increasing construction of road and railway tracks through hilly areas

Chapter 4: Mining Equipment Market, by Type

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Mineral processing equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Surface mining equipment

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Underground mining equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Mining drills & breakers

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Mining Equipment Market, by Application

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Metal mining

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Mineral Mining

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Coal mining

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Mining Equipment market, by region

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. Eastern Europe

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Western Europe

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…



