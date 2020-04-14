Nanotechnology Market Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Nanotechnology Market by Type (Nanodevices and Nanosensors) and Application (Electronics, Energy, Chemical Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Nanotechnology Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The term nanotechnology describes a range of technologies performed on a nanometer scale with widespread applications in various industries. Nanotechnology encompasses the production and application of physical, chemical, and biological system at scales ranging from individual atoms or molecules to around 100 nanometers. Using nanotechnology, materials can effectively be made stronger, lighter, more durable, more reactive, more sieve-like, or better electrical conductors.

Technological development by the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific boosts the growth of the nanotechnology market. The regional growth is expected to be influenced by high demand for nanotechnology in medical imaging. Moreover, various technological advancements related to automotive and healthcare vertical due to government initiatives such as increased investment in R&D propel the market growth. For instance, China is building the world’s largest multifunctional research platform for nanotechnology, which would help develop more powerful computers and intelligent robots. The Vacuum Interconnected Nano-X Research Facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province integrates the state-of-art capabilities of material growth, device fabrication, and testing in one ultra-high vacuum environment. Nano-X is expected to be incorporated into China’s national research infrastructure system, and to become a world-class open platform for research and development in nanoscience and nanotechnology, providing advanced technical support for the national strategy of high-end technologies.

Factors such as upsurge in adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis & imaging and technological advancements in nanotech devices drive the growth of the market globally. However, issues pertaining to the deployment of nanodevices in extreme conditions and high cost of the technology act as major barriers, thus restraining the market growth. Conversely, increase in support and R&D funding from government organizations and emergence of self-powered nanotech devices are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The global nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into nanodevices and nano sensors. Nanodevices is subsegmented into nanomanipulators, nanomechanical test instruments, nanoscale infrared spectrometers, and others. Nano sensor is further divided into optical nano sensor, biological nano sensor, chemical nano sensor, physical nano sensor, and others. By application, the market is fragmented into electronics, energy, chemical manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Applied Nanotech Holdings Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Imina Technologies Sa, Bruker Axs, Kleindiek Nanotechnik Gmbh, eSpin Technologies, Inc., Advanced Nano Products, Biosensor International, and Nanoics Imaging Ltd.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global nanotechnology along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION-

BY TYPE

– Nano Devices

– – – Nanomanipulators

– – – Nanomechanical Test Instruments

– – – Nanoscale Infrared Spectrometers

– – – Others

– Nano sensors

– – – Optical Nano sensor

– – – Biological Nano sensor

– – – Chemical Nano sensor

– – – Physical Nano sensor

– – – Others

BY APPLICATION

– Electronics

– Chemical Manufacturing

– Energy

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa



Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Nanotechnology Industry/Market

3.2.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.2.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growing adoption of nanotechnology in medical diagnosis

3.3.1.2. Emerging technological advancements in nanotech devices

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Problems regarding the deployment of nanotech devices in extreme weather conditions

3.3.2.2. High cost of the technology

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing government support and funding

3.5.3.2. Emergence of self-powered nanotech devices

CHAPTER 4: NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Nano Sensors

4.2.1. Optical Nano sensor

4.2.2. Chemical Nano sensor

4.2.3. Physical Nano sensor

4.2.4. Biosensors

4.2.5. Others

4.2.6. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.7. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.8. Market analysis by country

4.3. Nano Device

4.3.1. Nanomanipulator

4.3.2. Nanomechanical Test Instruments

4.3.3. Nanoscale Infrared spectrometers

4.3.4. Others

4.3.5. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.7. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Electronics

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Energy

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Chemical Manufacturing

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Aerospace & Defense

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Socio-Economic & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.2.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.2.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.2.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.3.4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3.1. China

6.4.3.1.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.4.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3.2. India

6.4.3.2.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.4.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3.3. Japan

6.4.3.3.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.4.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3.4. Australia

6.4.3.4.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.5.1. Socio-Economic, & Micro-Macro Indicators

6.4.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by TYPE

6.4.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue…



