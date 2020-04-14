New Technology Developments in Enteric Softgel Capsules Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Enteric Softgel Capsules Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Enteric Softgel Capsules Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global enteric softgel capsules market generated $1,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Soft capsules are a single-unit solid dosage form, consisting of a liquid or semi-solid drug or extract within a soft shell. Enteric softgel capsules are a form of delayed release dosage forms, which protect either the drugs from the acidity of the stomach, or the stomach from the detrimental effects of the drug.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of R&D activities to increase bioavailability of the drug, surge in demand for softgel health supplements, rise in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, and proliferation of distribution channels. Further, improvement in lifestyle pattern, rise in geriatric population, and increase in number of self-directed consumers have fueled the market growth. However, stability concern with some water-soluble compounds and high cost associated with softgel can impede the market growth.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented based on application, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the market is classified as health supplements and pharmaceuticals. According to the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Enteric Softgel Capsules Key Market Segments:

By Application

– Health Supplements

– Pharmaceuticals

By Sales Channel

– Supermarket & Hypermarket

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– Online Provider

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– BASF SE,

– Catalent, Inc.

– Colorcon Inc.

– Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd.

– InovoBiologic Inc.

– NOW Foods Inc.

– Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

– Super Spectrim

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon)

– Trigen Laboratories, Inc.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Nature’s Way Products, LLC.

– Lonza Group Ltd

– PROCAPS (softigel)

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in adoption of softgel capsules

3.3.1.2. Rapid growth of e-commerce

3.3.1.3. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Poor demand in under developed countries

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.3.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: ENTERIC SOFTGEL CAPSULES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Health supplements

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Pharmaceuticals

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

