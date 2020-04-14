New Technology Developments in Factory Automation Market to Grow during Forecast year 2017-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Factory Automation Market analysis and forecast 2017-2025. The report comprises of Factory Automation Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global Factory Automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation optimizes the industrial and manufacturing process by ensuring high-quality, consistent products and minimizing human intervention.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4129

The increasing demand for mass production in manufacturing industries is a major driving factor of the factory automation market, because factory automation ensures qualitative, reliable, and consistent results at a lower production cost. As factory automation reduces human intervention, it minimizes qualitative errors and labor cost. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and enabling technologies has supplemented the growth of the factory automation market. Moreover, increasing demand for automation in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers in this region during the forecast period. However, limited availability of professionals and high investment associated with the implementation and maintenance of factory automation systems could hinder the market growth.

The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. The control and safety segment is classified into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). Of these, the SCADA segment dominated the market by contributing the highest share in the global market. The projection is that SCADA will continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is categorized into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive manufacturing segment dominated the factory automation market because of increased expansion and investment in the automotive sector.

Geographically, the global factory automation market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2017, Europe was the highest contributor in this market and is anticipated to retain the leading position during the forecast period, on account of the strong presence of key factory automation companies. ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA are some of the leading key players of the global factory automation market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CONTROL SYSTEM

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Human Machine Interface (HMI)

BY COMPONENT

– Sensors

– Controllers

– Switches & Relays

– Industrial Robots

– Drives

– Others

BY END USER

– Automotive Manufacturing

– Food & Beverage

– Oil & Gas Processing

– Mining

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Mexico

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd.

– Emerson Electric Company

– GE Company

– Honeywell International Incorporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

– Omron Corporation

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Schneider Electric SA

– Siemens AG

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OTHER PLAYERS

– Kuka AG

– Keyence Corporation

– Fanuc Corporation

– Bosch Rexroth

– Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

– Endress+Hauser AG

– Hitachi Ltd.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/factory-automation-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: Market overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for automation for qualitative and reliable manufacturing

3.5.1.2. Growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost

3.5.1.3. Surge in adoption of industry 4.0 and enabling technologies industries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Limited availability of professionals and awareness regarding security

3.5.2.2. High implementation expenses for factory automation systems

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for automation in Asian countries such as China and Japan

CHAPTER 4: Factory automation market, by control and safety system

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by control and safety system

4.2. Distributed control system (DCS)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Manufacturing execution system (MES)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Systems instrumented systems (SIS)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Programmable logic controller (PLC)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Human machine interface (HMI)

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4129

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com