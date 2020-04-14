New Technology Developments in North America 3D Rendering Services Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on North America 3D Rendering Services Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of North America 3D Rendering Services Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

3D Rendering is an integrated service used for advanced rendering and graphical representation. The solution is used for processing 3D images, which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, shadows, colors, textures, and others. In the recent years, 3D rendering has been highly deployed across several industry verticals such as construction & real estate, energy & utility, media & entertainment, education, and others. The growth of construction & real estate for commercial sector in North America have provided the maximum growth potential in the 3D rendering services market.

North America 3D Rendering Services Market Key Segments:

By Type Of Services

– Interior Visualization

– Exterior Visualization

– Modeling Services

– Walk through and Animation

– Floor Plan

By End User

– Architects

– Designers

– Engineering Firms

– Real Estate Companies

By Project Type

– Commercial Projects

– Residential Projects

By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Key Market Players

– RealSpace Vision Communication Inc.

– Mapsystems

– Professional 3D Services

– 3D Animation Services

– Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– WinBizSolutions

– Rayvat Rendering

– XpressRendering

– Tesla Outsourcing Services

– CG Studio

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: NORTH AMERICA 3D RENDERING SERVICES MARKET

1.1. Overview

1.2. North America

1.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

1.2.2. Market size and forecast

1.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by country

1.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

1.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end-user

1.2.2.4. Market size and forecast, by project

1.2.2.5. U.S.

1.2.2.6. Canada

1.2.2.7. Mexico

1.2.3. Key Player Positioning

