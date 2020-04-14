New Technology Developments in Transportation Security Technology Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Transportation Security Technology Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Transportation Security Technology Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Transportation security technology is used in various industry segments to ensure safety of goods, products, or people in transit.

The global transportation security technology market has registered a significant growth, owing to the rise in need for public safety. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has an authority over the security of the public travelling in the United States. TSAs aim is to ensure the most effective and efficient transportation security. It shoulders the responsibility for the security of over 20,000 domestic flights per day and over 2,000 outbound international flights per day. TSA also screens approximately 2 million passengers per day and over 700 million passengers every year.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to government incentives encouraging public safety and security concerns in the region. The high investment cost involved in adopting enhanced security technologies by developing economies serves as the major restraint to the market growth. However, emerging technologies in video surveillance and screening along with high return on investment from enhanced security offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The transportation security technology market is segmented by transportation mode, application, and region. The various transportation modes are airway, waterway, railway, and roadway. As per application, the market is categorized into video surveillance, passenger & baggage system, cargo inspection system, perimeter intrusion detection, access control, nuclear & radiology detection, fire safety & detection system, tracking & navigation system, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The key market players profiled in the report include Raytheon Company, Smiths Detection, Inc., Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Rapiscan Systems, United Technologies Corporation, Alstom, and Kapsch.

These players adhere to vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their market reach and thereby, retain their positions in the competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global transportation security technology market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger foothold in the transportation security technology industry.

– The report includes information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the global transportation security technology market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in this global market.

TRANSPORTATION SECURITY TECHNOLOGY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

– Airway

– Waterway

– Roadway

– Railway

BY APPLICATION

– Video surveillance

– Passenger & baggage screening system

– Cargo inspection system

– Perimeter intrusion detection

– Access control

– Nuclear & radiological detection

– Fire safety & detection system

– Tracking & navigation system

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in need for public safety

3.5.1.2. Massive Transportation infrastructural development

3.5.1.3. Adoption of smart transport initiatives

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High investment cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging technologies in surveillance and screening

3.5.3.2. High return on investment (ROI) from enhanced security

CHAPTER 4: TRANSPORTATION SECURITY TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. AIRWAYS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. WATERWAYS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. ROADWAYS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. RAILWAYS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: TRANSPORTATION SECURITY TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. PASSENGER & BAGGAGE SCREENING SYSTEM

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. CARGO INSPECTION SYSTEM

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION SYSTEM

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. ACCESS CONTROL

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. NUCLEAR & RADIOLOGICAL DETECTION SYSTEM

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

5.8. FIRE SAFETY & DETECTION SYSTEM

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis by country

5.9. TRACKING & NAVIGATION SYSTEM

5.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.3. Market analysis by country

5.10. OTHERS

5.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

