Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Key Players- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., CECO Environmental, Ducon Technologies, Fuel Tech

The global nitrogen oxide control systems market was valued at $17,833 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $28,044 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) control systems are utilized to control or prevent the emission of nitrogen oxides from various combustion surfaces. Nitrogen oxides are poisonous and highly reactive gases, which are emitted when fuel is burned at high temperatures. NOx pollution is caused by automobiles, construction equipment, and industrial sources, which include industrial boilers, power plants, cement kilns, and turbines. NOx, being a strong oxidizing agent, plays an important role in the reaction of atmospheric gases with volatile organic compounds (VOC) to produce ozone. Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions are harmful for human health and damage the ecosystem, which necessitate a growth in the need to develop effective NOx control systems. Moreover, there is an increase in the requirement of installation of nitrogen oxide control systems in various applications, owing to the operation of thermal power plants.

Stringent regulations for controlling air pollution majorly boost the growth of the global nitrogen oxide control systems market. Growth in different industries, such as power generation, cement manufacturing, chemicals, and metal processing, results in emission of NOx pollutants. Thus, there is a growth in the demand for nitrogen oxide control systems across various applications. However, the global nitrogen oxide control systems market is hindered by limited operational range of these systems, which are expected to be addressed by key manufacturers by developing high-end products. The development of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) by the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. is projected to offer momentum to the growth of the NOx control systems market. New developments in pollution control technologies and increase in consumer awareness regarding pollution control are expected to offer growth opportunities to the global nitrogen oxide control systems market.

The global nitrogen oxide control systems market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into selective catalytic reduction (SCR), selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), low Nox burner, fuel reburning, and others. By application, this market is segmented into transportation, industrial application, energy application, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments-

By Technology

– Selective catalytic reduction (SCR)

– Selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR)

– Low NOx burner

– Fuel reburning

– Others

By Application

– Transportation

– Industrial application

– Energy application

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

– CECO Environmental

– Ducon Technologies

– Fuel Tech

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– John Wood Group PLC

– Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

– S.A. Hamon

– Siemens AG

– The Shell Group

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Upsurge in Coal and Gas-Fired Power Plants

3.5.1.2. Stringent air pollution control regulations

3.5.1.3. Growth in the cement Industry

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Performance issues such as limited operational range

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. New development in pollution control technologies

3.5.3.2. Growing consumer awareness regarding pollution control

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL NITROGEN OXIDE (NOX) CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Fuel Reburning (FR)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Low NOx Burners (LNB)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Reaction

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) Reaction

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL NITROGEN OXIDE (NOX) CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Transportation

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Industrial Application

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Energy Application

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL NITROGEN OXIDE (NOX) CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by applications

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. U.K.

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.10. Russia

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.11. Rest of Europe

6.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.8. Australia

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.9. South Korea

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue…



