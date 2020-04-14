North America Fire Protection Systems Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023

A new market research report on the North America Fire Protection Systems market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the North America growing-up market. The North America Fire Protection Systems analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market by Product, by Services, by Industry Vertical, by Country.



A fire protection system is used to suppress and control fire with the help of manual and automatic detectors. It comprises various components or products such fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, and fire analysis & software. Fire protection involves precautions and the measures that are taken to minimize the possibility of a fire that may result in injury, death, or property damage. The system is used to alert people present in a building or the area of fire and reduce the damage caused by a fire. Fire safety measures include procedures planned during the construction of a building or implemented in structures and are taught to occupants of the building.

The North American fire protection system market report is segmented based on product, services, industry vertical, and country. The product segment is further sub-segmented into fire detection systems, fire management systems, fire response systems, fire analysis & software, and others. By services, the market is bifurcated into consulting & design services and installation & maintenance services. The fire protection systems are implemented in various industry verticals that include BFSI, automotive & transport, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, oil & gas and mining, and other verticals. The North American market is further analyzed across countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Key players profiled in the study are Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc., Halma PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Amerex Corporation, Gentex Corporation, and HOCHIKI Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis of the North America Fire protection systems market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the fire protection systems market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

– Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the fire protection systems market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Fire Protection Systems Market by Product

– Fire detection systems

– Fire management systems

– Fire response systems

– Fire analysis & software

– Others

Fire Protection Systems Market by Services

– Consulting & design

– Installation & maintenance

Fire Protection Systems Market by Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Automotive & Transport

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Power

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas and Mining

– Other Verticals

Fire Protection Systems Market by Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2015-2017

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Need for fire protection systems across various industry domains

3.5.1.2. Increase in automation in residential and commercial buildings

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Higher installation and maintenance costs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements and innovations in equipment and networking

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKT BY PRODUCT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FIRE DETECTION SYSTEM

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.2.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.3. FIRE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.3.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.4. FIRE RESPONSE SYSTEM

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.4.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.5. FIRE ANALYSIS & SOFTWARE

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.5.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Overview

4.6.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size, 2007-2015

4.6.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMS MARKET BY SERVICES

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSULTING & DESIGN

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size, 2007-2015

5.2.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

5.3. INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size, 2007-2015

5.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEMSMARKT BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

6.3. AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORT

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

6.4. MANUFACTURING

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

6.5. ENERGY & POWER

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.5.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

6.6. HEALTHCARE

6.6.1. Overview

6.6.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.6.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

6.7. OIL, GAS, & MINING

6.7.1. Overview

6.7.2. Key market trends and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size, 2007-2015

6.7.4. Market size and forecast by country, 2016-2023

Continue @…



